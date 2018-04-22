RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 887

Issue 887 • April 23, 2018
This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com
So you’ve decided to “go solar” – Congratulations!! No doubt you’ve read a lot about panel types and inverter technologies, and maybe gotten a few quotes. You probably have gotten familiar with the basic arithmetic of energy management by now too.
Greg Illes is a retired systems engineer who loves thinking up RV upgrades and modifications. When he’s not working on his motorhome, he’s traveling in it. You can follow his blog at www.divver-city.com/blog.
Protect yourself and others from sharp edges of RV slideouts!
QUICK TIPS
Keep grease out of your gray water system, but just in case …
Grease buildup in your gray water system? Prevent it by not dumping grease down the drain. But if necessary, work on fixing it by dumping distilled vinegar down the drain just before you hit the road – the sloshing will help cut the grease loose.
With electricity expert, Mike Sokol
Always use a heavy enough extension cord for the amperage you need it to supply. Here’s a chart showing the wire gauge needed for each amperage. Note that the smaller the gauge size, the thicker the wire and the more current it can carry. The larger the gauge size, the thinner the wire and the less current it can carry. Asking a wire to carry 100% of its capacity for extended times is dangerous and likely to cause overheating. In the pro world, we rely on the 80 percent rule where we size cables and circuit breakers to run at no more than 80 percent capacity continuously.
Do your fridge door gaskets need replacing?
RV refrigerator doors need to seal firmly to keep the cold in. Close a sheet of paper (or a $100 bill – kidding, $1 will work fine) in the door, trapping it between the door and the seal. Now pull the paper out. If it comes out easily, the door gaskets may be dried out. Get replacement seals from the manufacturer — they’re not difficult to replace. Some slide into a groove, others are held with screws, still others glue in place.
HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM
RVer concerned about overnight parking bans.
WEBSITES OF THE DAY
My Open Country
This site provides great camping guides for campgrounds, public lands and in parks. They feature gear guides and helpful reviews. There’s a little something for everyone here (including the kids).
Windy
Our RV Pet Vet, Dr. Deanna, used this website recently when her motorhome was nearly blown over by strong winds in Texas. This is a good one to keep bookmarked for those scary moments!
Harvest Hosts
Looking for a unique camping experience? Harvest Hosts provides a database of more than 590 wineries, farms and attractions that all0w you to park overnight. Have fun!
Save a damaging rear-end collision with Superbumper.
Gyro Gearloose reviews the Superbumper, and shows how his truck survived a rear end collision with virtually no damage while the vehicle that hit him was totaled.
CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP.
Full-timers: Need an RV Home Base?
Then you need Americas Mailbox! You’ll enjoy great tax advantages with your South Dakota “residency,” like no state income tax and low insurance rates (second lowest in the USA says the Insurance Information Institute). Many plans are available. View the video where RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury talks with Americas Mailbox owner Don Humes. Or click here to learn more or enroll.
MORE QUICK TIPS
A convenient, compact fire starter
In RV Daily Tips Issue 884, we had a great tip from Ann Andrews for easy and economical fire starters from cardboard egg cartons and wax from cheese. Roberta Birch suggests the following: “Cotton balls saturated in petroleum jelly can be kept in a snack bag in your camp kit. They light easily and burn for a while.” Thanks, Roberta!
“We use egg cartons and the trays from coffee shops for starting campfires and for bug repellent. Light one, then blow out flames, place on a safe surface – the smoke keeps the bugs away.” Thanks to Dave Chessman!
USED BY RV TECHNICIANS!
LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH
An RVing couple, both born the same year and month, were celebrating their 60th birthdays. During the celebration, a fairy appeared and said that because they had been so good she would grant them both one wish. Very excited, the wife said that since she had already visited most of North America in her RV, she would like to visit Europe. The fairy waved her magic wand and airline tickets instantly appeared. Then it was the husband’s turn. He paused for a moment, then said with a sly look, “Well, I’d like to have a woman 30 years younger than me.” The fairy waved her wand and, presto, he was 90!
