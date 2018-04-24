RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 889

Issue 889 • April 25, 2018

Keeping your travel plans flexible by Bob Difley





When traveling it’s all too easy to find yourself focusing more on the destination than the trip. Think of all the great attractions you pass when you have the blinders on, barreling down the interstate. Slow down, check out your surroundings as you go, look for signs to local attractions, stay free from tight travel agendas, and it’s all right to suddenly change your mind and go somewhere that you hadn’t planned to. When traveling it’s all too easy to find yourself focusing more on the destination than the trip. Think of all the great attractions you pass when you have the blinders on, barreling down the interstate. Slow down, check out your surroundings as you go, look for signs to local attractions, stay free from tight travel agendas, and it’s all right to suddenly change your mind and go somewhere that you hadn’t planned to. Many of these attractions, whether scenic, historic or of unique interest, are free, and as such, do not have big advertising budgets like large commercial attractions do. So you have to either look for them or find out about them in another way. By finding these free and low-cost attractions you can save a considerable amount of your entertainment budget. Local chambers of commerce and visitor centers are usually loaded with brochures with free information including discount passes on nearby attractions. Another way to find attractions is to inquire at federal agency offices (BLM, National Park Service, Forest Service, etc.) and park entry stations, or with campground hosts. Of course, a search of the Internet of local towns is also an excellent way to discover places you might otherwise miss. Asking for tips about things to do on Facebook and RVillage is also helpful. Without a little imaginative searching, you could miss a stunning scenic view, spectacular hike to a waterfall, wildlife viewing areas, or other sites worth seeing – as well as enjoying free entertainment. And often, when you are visiting smaller attractions or local museums – where they’re glad to see all visitors – you can stay overnight in the parking lot, saving campground fees. Just ask first. You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

QUICK TIPS

Extra safety when traveling

Concerned about safety when traveling (and who isn’t?)? If yes, consider adding a “peephole” viewer on your entry door. Even if your door has a “re-lite” glass in it, you can install the viewer to the side of or below the glass.

Sewer hose supports

“We have the plastic ‘ladder’ that holds our sewer hose. We place a plastic gutter we purchased on sale on the ‘ladder’ and then put the slinky hose on top since it otherwise tends to ‘get loose.’ The gutter keeps it straight and stable into the campground tank. We also drilled holes in the gutter to allow water to drain through it, but it does pretty good on its own since it is slanted. We are seasonal so the camper is never moved and we don’t have a problem with storage. If you need it longer you can purchase a connector.” Thanks to Pastor Jon Guenther!

Measure blown bulbs like a fuse

With electricity expert,

With electricity expert, Mike Sokol You can tell if a regular tungsten running or brake light bulb is blown by measuring it just like a fuse. First, pull it out of the socket and put it on a non-conductive surface. Then set your multi-meter to the lowest ohms scale and place a meter lead on each contact. It doesn’t matter which contact gets the red or black meter lead, and don’t worry about getting shocked. If you have a brake light bulb like an 1157 you’ll see two contacts on the bottom. You’ll need to check between the outer brass shell and each contact one at a time. A good bulb will measure around 10 to 20 ohms, while a blown bulb will measure infinity, or maybe a million ohms if your fingers get in the way.

Another way to tell if the black tank is almost full

Just before the black tank gets to the full stage, the toilet will start to sound a little different and a small burp or bubble of air will happen. This means the waste level is above the vent pipe and it’s time to dump! Thanks to Ray Burr at RV Happy Hour .

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Deanna (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Google Photos

Google Photos is the best way to store your photos. It works best if you’re using the app on your phone, but you can use it on your computer too. Every time you take a photo on your phone, the app will automatically back it up onto Google Photos. What does this mean? Unlimited storage space for your phone photos, and if your phone gets lost/stolen/broken, your photos will be backed up on Google Photos so you won’t have lost them (accessible from the app or your web browser.) Read our full review here.

Frugal RV Travel

This great blog covers everything from full-time boondocking, to purchasing an RV, to doing repairs on the road, all while on a tight budget. If you want to learn how to do RV on the cheap (well, cheap-ish) this is the blog to follow.

Sleepyti.me

Science says there’s a time we should be going to bed, depending on when we have to wake up. Something having to do with how much time you need to be in and out of REM sleep, out of light sleep, etc. This website tells you exactly when you should go to bed (it gives you three times a few hours apart) to get the right amount of sleep and wake up not feeling groggy. We think it’s pretty neat!

VIDEO OF THE DAY <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Free or cheap camping at Elk Lodges

Did you know you can stay overnight at Elk Lodge RV parks for as little as $5 a night? An annual membership in Elks costs $50 to $200 and entitles you to stay at approximately 1,000 Elks Lodges throughout the country. Sometimes it’s dry camping, but other times it can be partial or full-hookups. In this short video, Elks member Jim O’Briant of http://OvernightRVparking.com explains how Elks camping works and how easy and inexpensive it is to join.

MORE QUICK TIPS



Important torque wrench tips

A cautionary note for those who use a click-type torque wrench: Don’t force the wrench past the point at which it clicks, or on manual pointer-style either, as this will lead to losing the calibration. Recalibration can cost as much as a cheap torque wrench. When retorquing a wheel, it’s wise to back off a wheel nut or any bolt slightly before rechecking torque or you may inadvertently over-tighten said bolt and cause failure. Wheel nuts must be torqued evenly in a criss-cross manner (as shown in owner’s or shop manuals). If not, brake rotors can be tightened unevenly causing warping, leading to shuddering brakes and possible brake failure. Thanks to Bill R. for the reminders.

Pilot light won’t ignite?

Gas appliance pilot refuses to light? Could be dust in your pilot assembly. “Canned air” is perfect for blasting those delicate parts. Don’t have a can on hand? A bendable drinking straw coupled with your own lung-power can suffice.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com . Full-timers:

