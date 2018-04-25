RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 890

Issue 890 • April 26, 2018

Avoid trouble when buying an RV



By Chuck Woodbury

RVing is one of the best ways to travel, whether for family vacations or full-time for retirees or anyone who can combine work and RVing — whether by motorhome, travel trailer or other recreational vehicle. Buying an RV is a complicated process, and the RV is often the second largest investment most people will make in their lifetimes after their homes. It pays to buy “right.” If not, good luck. Here are a few tips on common buying mistakes. If you’re about to buy an RV, pay attention. If a friend is about to buy one, pass this advice along.



Common buying mistakes. . .

• Buying before doing proper research (smart buyers research a year or two before buying) or on impulse. • Buying an RV without ever having traveled in one. The dream may be far from the reality! (Rent an RV for a week or two to see how you like the experience.) • Buying the wrong RV for your needs. • Paying too much. Most dealers and salespersons want top price. Will you be their “sucker of the week”? Start by offering 30 percent off MSRP. Walk away if you can’t get it, or close. You might have your best luck and get your best price buying in the off-season, or at the end of the month when a sales person needs to meet a sales quota to get the commission sooner rather than later. • Buying at an RV show because “it’s the best price you will ever see!” Wrong! It’s not. You’ll almost always get the same price later at an RV dealership. • Buying an RV before seeing it with its slides pulled in (sometimes you may not be able to get to the kitchen, bedroom or even the bathroom). • Buying a motorhome before test driving it. • Buying before doing a “mock live-in.” • Buying a used RV with hidden damage. Hire a RV technician to check it top to bottom. • Buying an RV from a supermarket parking lot or campground. • Stretching financing out too long (Camping World is known for talking buyers into a 20-year payment plan). Some RVers have ended up in bankruptcy by doing this. Never buy with no down payment. Don’t buy based solely on an affordable monthly payment — you are asking for trouble if you do.

QUICK TIPS

Keep your “lazy Susan’s” contents corralled

Wayne Girard says his wife has found a way to keep the spices and bottles from falling off her galley’s “lazy Susan.” The cagey woman stretches a shower cap over the round table and keeps them from jumping off. Wayne says the cheap hotel giveaway shower caps work best, and they’re clear so you can see through them, too. Thanks,Wayne (and Mrs. Girard)!

Not all fuses are the same!

With electricity expert,

In addition to fuses having a specific amperage and voltage rating, they also come in fast-blow and slow-blow versions. The fast-blow fuses are used to protect delicate electronic gear, and thus they'll open up (or blow) very quickly at the slightest current overload. Some appliances are more robust and can draw a higher starting current. So things with motor loads will typically use a slow-blow fuse that can withstand up to several times the rated current for a fraction of a second without blowing. How to tell which is which? Well if you look at the wire inside of the fuse and see just a single strand like the one on the left, then it's a fast-blow type. But if you see a little wire spiral or spring gadget like the one in the middle or right, that's a giveaway that it's a slow-blow fuse. The different types are not really interchangeable and circuit damage can result if you mix and match. So only use the exact fuse recommended by the appliance or gear manufacturer. With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Save money outfitting your RV kitchen

Do you need pots, pans, dishes or silverware for your RV? You have several choices. The most common way is to stock up at your nearest big box store. The second is to borrow from your supply at home (few RVers do this). The third choice, which will save you a lot of money, is to visit Goodwill or another thrift store to buy what you need. It’s easy to supply a kitchen this way and you’ll pay a fraction of what you’d pay buying “new” – and your purchases will support a worthy cause.

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

Is RV industry president out of touch with RVers?



WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Camp Addict

This is a great site for gear-finding. Fellow RVers buy and review gear — everything from sewer hoses to cooking equipment to camp chairs. Consult this site before buying any new gear!

I Need A Prompt

Say no more! This funky website gives you a writing prompt (and a very random one at that) to get your creative juices flowing. If you love to write (or read) and want a website to do the hard work for you, here ya’ go!

Instructables

DIY (do it yourself) EVERYTHING. Join others in online classes, or short lessons about any at-home project. Sooooooo many useful things on here.

VIDEO OF THE DAY <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Help diagnose your RV’s A/C health with an infrared thermometer

Chris Dougherty shows you an infrared thermometer and demonstrates how it can be used to help determine the condition of an RV’s air conditioner. A number of infrared thermometers are available at Amazon.com.

CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP .

See all of our videos on our YouTube Channel .

MORE QUICK TIPS



Boondocking solar lights for indoors at night

“In order to save our batteries, we use solar lights which you find in lawn and garden centers. We have a couple of pots of petunias outside with a solar light and we bring them in at night and put one in each room. The flowers make our camper smell so nice! A couple of solar lights without the stake can be placed on the table to play cards by, or you can put one in the bathroom and one wherever you need a night light.” Thanks to Ray Burr at RV Happy Hour .

Several meal planning tips

Prepare more complicated meals when you have full hookups. It’s easy to clean up afterwards because you have plenty of water and no worry about filling up holding tanks. Consider making a double portion and freeze half for a future meal. When boondocking, keep recipes simple, and use paper plates which you can burn later to start your campfire.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Three guys are stranded on a desert island. One day they find a magic lantern containing a genie. The genie grants them each one wish. The first guy says he wishes he was off the island and back home. The genie grants his wish and poof, he is back home. The second guy wishes the same thing. The genie grants his wish and poof, he is gone, too. The third guy says, “I’m lonely. I wish my friends were back.”

