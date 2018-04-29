RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 891

Issue 891 • April 30, 2018

RVing Tip of the Day

Make that screen door grab handle easier to reach

By Jim Twamley

Unless you have telescoping arms, if you’re like most RVers you may struggle to reach out and grab that RV screen door to close it. Kelly Melfi is quite an innovator and is a lot like the rest of us. Grabbing the screen door was a hassle; but as an innovator, Kelly couldn’t just let it go. With Kelly’s idea you can easily reach your screen door from inside your coach. He simply used a 1/2-inch piece of PVC and two “elbow” connectors as the handle. He cleverly attached the handle diagonally across the slider bars with sheet metal screws through the center of the elbows. This allows the handle slide cover to freely slide back and forth on its tracks. Editor’s note: If you don’t want to build it yourself, here’s a screen door cross bar from Amazon.

Fire Extinguishing Aerosol, Two-pack

The First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Learn more or order.

QUICK TIPS

Water regulator tip

Use a water regulator at the campground hookup to prevent too high of pressure from damaging your rig’s pumping. I use one that keeps pressure at 50-55 PSI. Thanks to Ray Burr at RV Happy Hour .

Keep this tester on hand

With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

A Non-Contact Voltage Tester (NCVT) is a great way to test your RV for a hot-skin voltage condition. It only takes a few seconds to pull one out of your pocket, turn it on and verify it's working by testing it on the live outlet first, then placing it on any part of your RV's frame. It beeps when you have at least 40 volts AC on your RV, which qualifies as a hot-skin condition – which can be very dangerous if your hands or feet are wet and you touch the RV while standing on the ground. If you do find a hot skin, turn off the pedestal breaker and pull your shore power plug immediately, then find someone to test the pedestal and your RV for the problem. Or better yet, learn how to test for it yourself. With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Protect your RV shower from hard water stains

Hard water leaving it’s mark on your RV shower? You may be able to chase it away with a product like “Lime-A-Way,” and once it’s gone, banish it by “polishing” the shower walls with car wax. Putting it on the shower floor could lead to a dangerous slip, so be careful.

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

New RVers disillusioned with New Orleans.



USED BY RV TECHNICIANS!

Protect your RV parts from rust and corrosion

T-9 is the RV technician’s choice for attacking corrosion, loosening rusty parts & flushing out old lubricants. It permeates metal crevices & seeps deep inside assembled components to leave a durable protective coating, lubricating without dismantling equipment. It won’t wash off in rain or mud. T-9 will not harm paint, plastic, rubber, fiberglass or vinyl. It can be used on engines, wiring, belts & is safe on electronics. Boeshield T-9 was developed by Boeing for lubrication and protection of aircraft components. Learn more or order.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Hotel Tonight

Yikes! The RV broke down and the shop says they’ll need to keep it for three days to fix it! Where will you stay? Hotel Tonight shows you last-minute hotel deals and shows you hotels that are available that night (at the best price).

NY Times, 36 Hours

If you’re unfamiliar with this column in the Times, now’s the time to familiarize yourself! What to do when you have 36 hours in a city? These guides will tell you. Ready, set, go!

SitOrSquat

We might usually have the comforts of our bathroom just a few feet away from our driver or passenger seat, but for those days where we day-trip away from the campsite? Nope. No bathroom. SitOrSquat is an app that finds you nearby public restrooms. The bathrooms will show up green in color on the map if it’s clean enough to sit, and if it’s red, well, you’re going to want to squat. Ha.

VIDEO OF THE DAY <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> Buying a new RV? How to know how much weight it can carry.

Chris Dougherty shows you where to look on your RV — or one you are thinking of purchasing — to learn how much weight it can carry (and how much it “can’t carry”).

CLICK THE VIDEO TO SEE THE TIP .

Strengthen your hands, fingers and forearms

Here’s a great, easy way to build up the strength in your hands, fingers or forearms. Perfect for RVers. If you suffer from arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome, tendonitis or tennis elbow this is for you. It’s also great for simply building up the strength of your grip. This is a best-seller and costs about $8. Learn more or order.

MORE QUICK TIPS



An alternative to holes in RV walls for hanging pictures

Florette and Jeffrey Schilkraut suggest the following for hanging pictures in an RV: “We used two Command Strips Picture Hangers on each side of [our large] painting to hang it on the wall of our Tiffin Allegro. We’ve had no problems with it on the road, did not have to make holes in the wall and can change it’s location easily if we choose to.” Thanks for the suggestion, Schilkrauts!

Freshen your fridge

Here are a couple tips for removing smells from the fridge, such as when you forget to leave your fridge doors open when in lay-up. You may be able to chase that “stale odor” by leaving a small saucer or dish of vanilla on a reefer shelf with the door closed. Best to dump the vanilla before you travel! Buzzelectric suggests: “Straight vanilla extract wiped onto the plastic walls of the refrigerator. I’ve been doing this for over 50 years to ice chests.”

Need mail forwarding? Choose the best!

Choose Americas Mailbox! It's the best, endorsed by RVtravel.com which has toured its South Dakota facility and interviewed its very customer-oriented owner. Many plans available.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

A cowboy and a biker are on Death Row and are to be executed on the same day. The day comes, and they are brought out together. The warden asks the cowboy if he has a last request, to which the cowboy replies, “I sure do, Warden. I’d be mighty grateful if you’d play ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ for me before I go.” “Sure enough. We can do that,” says the warden. He turns to the biker. “And you, what’s your last request?” The biker replies, “That you kill me first.”

