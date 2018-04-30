RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 892

Issue 892 • May 1, 2018

Protect your pets from wily coyotes

National parks require pets to be on leash mostly to protect the local wildlife, but where coyotes roam, it’s the pets that need the protection. As they have in many expanding suburbs, coyotes in national parks have become so accustomed to people that they often forage in plain view.

If left tethered to an RV in a campground, cats and small dogs are easy prey for these quick, powerful predators. One ranger at Death Valley National Park almost lost his cat when a coyote grabbed it outside his residence. He chased the animal, which dropped the cat and ran off before hurting it.

Even on a leash a cat or small dog can become a meal. The same ranger tells of a man who was walking his poodle near the Death Valley’s Furnace Creek campground several years ago when a coyote suddenly charged out from the brush, snatched the dog and retreated, yanking the leash from the man’s hand.

No trace was found of either dog or leash.

PEOPLE THEMSELVES are partly to blame for pets being more vulnerable around frequented campgrounds than in seldom-visited ones in the boondocks, where wild animals live in greater numbers and variety. By feeding wildlife near campgrounds and leaving garbage unsealed, people encourage highly adaptable animals like coyotes to associate humans with food. Visitors driving in the north end of Death Valley, near Scotty’s Castle and the Mesquite Spring Campground, often spot a coyote in plain view by the roadside, waiting patiently for the next handout.

So in national park campgrounds — or even in outlying suburbs — never leave a small pet unattended. Keep the leash short when walking by potential hideouts, and don’t create pests of any wildlife by feeding them.

Read yesterday's tip: "Make that screen door grab handle easier to reach.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

Don’t Pay for RV Repairs this Travel Season

Bad news: the average RV repair costs $300 per hour between parts and labor! The good news? You can protect yourself from these trip-ending costs with reliable RV protection from Wholesale Warranties! Get your Free Quote for an RV Warranty you can count on today, and travel with peace of mind tomorrow.

QUICK TIPS

Check between your duallies

Take an occasional peek between your dual tires to make sure nothing has wedged in there. If it seems like something has been there a while, it might be best to have a tire shop inspect for damage.



The RV’s circuit breakers need exercise too! With electricity expert,

Be sure to exercise all the circuit breakers in your RV’s power distribution panel at least once a season. Breakers that don’t get to trip occasionally can rust tight inside and not trip when you need them to. As part of your preflight checklist, flip each one off and back on. If something feels funny or doesn’t reset all the way, then have it checked and replaced. You don’t want a dead circuit in the middle of nowhere. Hook up an extra hose for convenience and safety

Hook up an extra hose for convenience and safety

Reader Jim Schrankel offers this suggestion when making camp: "I put a splitter on the hose bib and add a 50-foot hose and sprayer. This is not only handy for hosing down the dirt, etc. — it's also my insurance against a fire, not only for my rig, but the ones adjacent to me. I leave it turned on to ensure it's ready at a second's notice." Thanks, Jim!

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

New FMCA magazine is disappointing.

‘Earthquake Putty’ keeps stuff in place

Do you have items in your RV you like to keep in place — on a table, bedstand or counter? You need this. Collectors Hold Museum Putty is designed to keep items secure in earthquakes! Hey, a moving RV is a constant earthquake! To use this, pull off what you need, roll until soft, apply to the base of the object then lightly press it to the surface. Later, it comes off clean. RVers love it! Cheap, too! Learn more or order.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



75 cross-country attractions!

A helpful guide to attractions off major highways for a cross-country road trip! Experience everything from museums and monuments, to natural wonders and parks. Have fun!

Ghost towns of America

Feeling like having a spooky summer? Explore these 13 American ghost towns and abandoned buildings. Adrenaline is healthy … right?

AllRecipes – Camping!

You’ve probably heard of AllRecipes before, the mecca of online recipes, but did you know they have an entire section dedicated to camping recipes? Yep. Yum!

Check out the long list of

great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

News from around the Web

•Camper vans and tiny homes collide in gorgeous home on the range.

•Thousand Trails guests watch as Sheriff deputy shoots transient.

•Part of Hilton Head National Property may become luxury RV park.

•RV Shipments set new record. Another big year predicted.

•RV scammer demands RV payment in gift cards. Buyer falls for it.

The best book on RV electricity, hands down!

RV Travel contributor Mike Sokol is America’s leading expert on RV electricity. Mike has taken his 40+ years of experience to write this book about RV electricity that nearly anyone can understand. Covers the basics of Voltage, Amperage, Wattage and Grounding, with additional chapters on RV Hot-Skin testing, GFCI operation, portable generator hookups and troubleshooting RV electrical systems. This should be essential reading for all RVers. Learn more or order.



MORE QUICK TIPS



Remove pesky flies with Windex

To get rid of flies, instead of swatting them and getting guts everywhere, just spray them lightly with Windex. They will fall to the ground temporarily incapacitated and you can then remove them with Kleenex. When you wipe up the Windex (if the fly was on the window), you’re also cleaning at the same time! Thanks to Ray Burr at RV Happy Hour.



Check your safety chains to prevent fires!

Pay particular attention to the length of the safety chains connected to a towed trailer or vehicle. They must be long enough to allow a full turn without binding, but short enough to not hit the ground. Wild fires along the highway have been traced to dangling safety chains causing sparks and igniting dry grass and tinder. Thanks to Fred Campbell for the hot tip.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

Batteries last a long time!

Motion detection nightlights can last a year on a set of batteries

When you need a nightlight when without hookups, these are great: they light only when they sense motion, shutting off after 30 seconds of no movement. They use no wires & install in less than 5 minutes. Use outdoors, too. Lights come in a 3-pack. Can last up to a year! Watch the short video for a demonstration or learn more (or order at a great price) at Amazon.com .

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

A mechanic was removing a cylinder head from the engine of a class A motorhome when he spotted a well-known heart surgeon in his shop, waiting for the service manager to come take a look at his RV. The mechanic shouted across the garage, “Hey, Doc, can I ask you a question?” The surgeon, a bit surprised, walked over to where the mechanic was working on the motorhome. The mechanic straightened up, wiped his hands on a rag and asked, “So, Doc, look at this engine. I open it up, take the valves out, repair any damage, and then put them back in, and when I finish it works just like new. So how come I’m paid so little compared to you when we’re doing basically the same work?” The surgeon paused, smiled, and leaned over and whispered to the mechanic, “Try doing it with the engine running.”

