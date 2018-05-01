RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 893

Issue 893 • May 2, 2018

Changes coming to this newsletter



By Chuck Woodbury

Editor, RVtravel.com

We're tweaking the format of this newsletter beginning next week. The opening article which normally appears in this space will be gone. After about 900 issues, we've said just about everything we can say about RVing that's worth dwelling on yet again. When we do have something to say that demands more space, we'll post it as a stand-alone article with a link to click to read it.

Still, there is plenty of quality advice to dispense. But from now on, we’ll present it to you in bite-sized morsels — with information of interest to both brand-new RVers and 30-year veterans. Our staff of experts at RVtravel.com will contribute, but we hope you will, too.

If you have a tip to share, please email it to Deanna@rvtravel.com. Please keep the advice less than 120 words with a photo if necessary. Our goal is to make this newsletter increasingly valuable to you down the road.

Read yesterday's tip: Protect your pets from wily coyotes.



QUICK TIPS

Check your battery shutoff switch

From reader Joe Brignolo: “If you have a battery shutoff switch, as I do, make sure that switch is ON. More than once I have started the troubleshooting process only to find that switch in the OFF position. Inadvertent operation of that switch when looking for the compartment lights could leave you in the dark.” Thanks, Joe!

Make yourself an RV “punt-kit”

With electricity expert,

No, we’re not talking football. Make yourself a “punt-kit” for the road. A punt is what you do when you’ve run out of all other options. A punt-kit is a box with all the bits and pieces you need to get things running. It’s invaluable when you’re sitting on the side of the road out of cell range and your RV won’t move. My pro-audio punt-kits are a thing of beauty with dozens of strange connectors, spare power supplies, etc. For your RV punt-kit, you just need to carry the spare parts that might be damaged or lost. So think spare fuses, bulbs, serpentine fan belt, fuel filters, hose clamps, jumper cables, an LED flashlight with spare batteries, gaff tape, WD-40, etc. – basically, anything you can use for a quick fix. Hey, I even carry a pop-rivet gun with an assortment of various size rivets, and every color electrical tape you can imagine. No, we’re not talking football. Make yourself a “punt-kit” for the road. A punt is what you do when you’ve run out of all other options. A punt-kit is a box with all the bits and pieces you need to get things running. It’s invaluable when you’re sitting on the side of the road out of cell range and your RV won’t move. My pro-audio punt-kits are a thing of beauty with dozens of strange connectors, spare power supplies, etc. For your RV punt-kit, you just need to carry the spare parts that might be damaged or lost. So think spare fuses, bulbs, serpentine fan belt, fuel filters, hose clamps, jumper cables, an LED flashlight with spare batteries, gaff tape, WD-40, etc. – basically, anything you can use for a quick fix. Hey, I even carry a pop-rivet gun with an assortment of various size rivets, and every color electrical tape you can imagine. Important air conditioner maintenance reminder

Tom Buchholzer sent in a tip on air conditioner maintenance: "I had a leak which stained the ceiling of my RV because the drain holes in the air conditioner pan were plugged. It is VERY important to be sure that the drains are clear and open while servicing the unit." Good reminder, Tom.

HOT TOPIC AT RV TRAVEL.COM

In the past few years have high winds forced you off the road?

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Readers’ Favorite Recipes!

Did you know we feature our readers’ favorite recipes in our RV Travel Newsletter? See what our readers are cookin’ and try one of their recipes for yourself! Want to be featured? Send your favorite RV recipes to emily (at) rvtravel.com.

DIY Natural Bug Repellent

Wellness Mama is at it again with a great article on homemade bug sprays. Make your own repellent in just five minutes! You’ll sure smell better (to humans) than you would with that store-bought stuff.

National Geographic, National Parks

We trust that National Geographic will deliver us cute animal photos and amazing landscapes, right? But did you know that they also have the best guides to our National Parks? Mhmm! Use this great information to plan your visits to the parks.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

MORE QUICK TIPS



Important, easy, electric safety tip

Switch off the circuit breaker at the shore power before plugging in! When leaving, switch the circuit breaker off before unplugging. Just for fun, note the times that you pull into a campsite and the breaker is still on. That tells you that the previous occupant really didn’t know what he was doing, was living dangerously, and had not read this tip! Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Torque wrench torture

The particular type of wrench I have should be stored at it’s lowest setting, or the calibration may go out. I suggest people who own torque wrenches check with the manufacturer to see if there are specific storage recommendations. Thanks to Russ for the tip.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

