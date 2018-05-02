RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 894

Issue 894 • May 3, 2018

Do-it-yourself custom sink-matched cutting board

By Greg Illes

Our RV kitchen came with a small board that filled in part of the sink area. This was handy because the whole sink is not always in use and counter space is at a premium. After a few outings we found out that our water-savings plan meant that the sink was very rarely in use. We also found out that the filler board (made from countertop material) needed an additional cutting surface to prepare food. Thus began a search for a combination counter/cutting board. We soon found that no such off-the-shelf product exists, much less customized for our Itasca sink. So off to the plastic shop we wandered to buy some HDPE. “What?” – I hear you cry in great confusion. Ah, Grasshopper, that little acronym stands for high-density polyethylene, the gold standard for cutting-board material. This stuff doesn’t soak up fluids like wooden boards, it’s easy to clean, very easy to fabricate, and is available in thicknesses from 1/2 inch to 1 inch and greater. To build one of these, it’s best to make a cardboard template to match the outline of your cutting board. Trim this exactly to where you want the board to fit. Then measure the depth from your countertop to your sink edge – this is the board thickness you will need. Buy the next thinnest standard material and use some nylon screws as shims to make up the thickness so your finished board will sit flush (the screws are needed because stick-on feet don’t stick very well to HDPE). If you are handy with a router, you can buy thicker material and rabbet-down the edge. We were lucky – a 3/4-inch standard layup fit our setup perfectly. Note that if you have a flush-mounted sink, this project gets a bit more demanding. You’ll need an oversized template, and a rabbeted edge (which needs a router to cut), and the board can’t sit completely flush. The HDPE cuts easily with hand or power saws. File and sand the edges smooth and you have a custom-fit counter extender and cutting surface, all in one. I also chose to cut a sink-access hole so that we wouldn’t have to lift the board out for pouring out a stale cup of coffee (or whatever). Greg Illes is a retired systems engineer who loves thinking up RV upgrades and modifications. When he’s not working on his motorhome, he’s traveling in it. You can follow his blog at www.divver-city.com/blog.

Is your RV sitting in your driveway?

Save time and equipment when leaving your spot

Force yourself to walk around your rig TWICE before you move, and once again after you pull forward. Reader Jim Wheeler says, “We always police the area and sometimes pick up a forgotten item.” Thanks, Jim!

Storm coming? Move out from under that tree!

Remember what I've said about being careful when parking your RV under trees during a storm? Well, this a picture sent to me from the Escapee forum which shows what recently happened to an RVer's trailer parked in their backyard. Luckily, there was nobody inside when this happened, and the insurance company is supposed to pay for a replacement. This wasn't even a big tree, just a good-sized branch. It totally destroyed the trailer. So, if you're in a campground under the trees and there's a big windstorm, find better shelter than a trailer or motorhome. It's just not worth the risk to ride a storm out in your RV if there's any chance of a falling tree hitting your camper with anyone inside.

To clean the bugs off the front of your RV, use a dampened fabric softener sheet. Then wipe with a clean, soft cloth. Takes them right off. Thanks to Kathy Payne for the slick suggestion.

Odors that make special appearances in extreme heat? Say goodbye!

The oldest restaurant in every state!

This place has been open how long?! Wow! Go back in time and eat while doing so? Sounds fun!

Rave Reviews

Rave Reviews is a great website for reading reviews of products and places. Learn about everything from the best coffee shops and breweries, to the best websites for your dog, to the most iconic American restaurants.

America’s prettiest spring destinations

Not sure where to head next? Consult this list and find your next adventure! It’s sure getting nice out there … finally!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

It’s important to know your location

Always know the name and location of your campground including your site number (and GPS coordinates if possible). If it’s a public campground with no street address, then know which highway it’s along and the direction of the closest city. In an emergency you may have to call for help. If you don’t know where you are, you may have a serious problem.

Use “Truck Entrance” when fueling at truck stop

When approaching a truck stop, look for the “Truck Entrance” sign. Don’t go in the “car” side if you want the truck pumps. You typically cannot drive from one side to the other without exiting the property. You may find “RV Lanes” and these usually have both gas and diesel tanks. Larger rigs may have trouble in these RV Lanes. Truck lanes may not take credit or debit cards. You usually have to pay inside. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

A dog was resting in a campground and an RVer was reading nearby on a lawn chair. “Excuse me, sir, but does your dog bite?” a recently arrived camper asked. The RVer looked up over his newspaper and replied, “Nope.” Yet when the camper approached the animal, it began snarling and growling and then attacked his legs. After pulling away from the crazed animal, he yelled, “I thought you said your dog didn’t bite!” The RVer muttered, “Ain’t my dog.”

