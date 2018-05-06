RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 895

Issue 895 • May 7, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Keep your generator fumes away from neighbors

Keep annoying–and potentially deadly–generator fumes away from your patio and avoid annoying your neighbors as well at dry-camping rallies or when boondocking. The patented air-cooled Gen-turi generator exhaust system redirects noxious fumes above your RV roof line. It fits almost any generator exhaust pipe, using included 1-1/4″ and 1-1/2″ (1″ and 1-5/8″ adapters available by special order) adapters. It attaches to the side of RV with eye bolts and shock cords and disconnects and disassembles for storage. It's for use only while RV is stationary. The polycarbonate resin pipe won't rust. Don't neglect your RV battery

The RV coach battery(s) is one of the most important yet neglected components in the RV. The converter in an RV also has a battery charger. Whenever you are plugged in to electricity or the generator is running, the coach battery(s) is being charged. It is also being charged by the automotive alternator when you are driving the RV or in the case of a towable RV if you have a charge line wired into the light plug. This constant charging depletes the electrolyte level in the battery(s) cells. If the battery(s) is not maintained properly it will fail prematurely. Depending on how often the battery(s) is being charged will determine how often it needs to be checked. You should check the battery(s) at least monthly and if you use the RV on a regular basis and/or you leave it plugged in when you’re not using it you may need to check more often. If you are not familiar with batteries and battery maintenance then consult with an authorized service center. — Mark Polk



Save your awnings with plastic gallon jugs

Winds often come up unexpectedly and can blow with strong gusts, then fade away. You may not always receive adequate warning signs and get caught with your awning extended when you’re snoozing or away for a short walk. An easy and quick safeguard is to fill plastic gallon jugs with water and hang from the outward ends of your awning. The weight of the water will minimize the awning from lifting and flapping–possibly damaging the fabric or arms–if a sudden wind rushes through your campsite. Filled jugs placed on the bottom edge of screen rooms or sun screens will also do the job.

SHORT TIP: Unless you are using your oven a lot, leave the pilot light turned off when you are not cooking. It uses a surprising amount of propane.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Traveling Mom’s free things to do list!

Well, this isn’t just one list, it’s many useful lists about tons of things to do (for free!!) in every state. Cha-ching! Put those dollar bills away.

Amazon’s must-read books

Well, the link pretty much says it all. If you’re looking for your next book, this list might be just the place to start.

The best view in every state!

I’ve always been intrigued by climbing up things and seeing the views from the top: towers, mountains, cathedral domes, you name it. This list points out the place with the best view in every state (from both high and low places.)

See what really cool stuff Amazon is featuring today. It's a whole lot of fun just browsing through all these great items. The selection changes every day, so check back often. You never know what you will find, which is part of the fun of visiting here.



LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

What did the policeman say to his bellybutton? You’re under a vest.

