RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 896

QUICK TIPS

Put your insurance on pause

If your motorhome, tow vehicle or truck camper is stored on private property for long periods of time, you may be able to save money by canceling the liability, collision, medical and uninsured portions of your insurance policy until you head back on the road (provided your insurance carrier allows this practice). But keep the comprehensive coverage active. If you allow this coverage to lapse and your rig is financed, your lending institution will likely send you a nasty note and then tack on its own expensive coverage to your monthly payment.

Portable ‘fridge’ to the rescue

Sometimes a trip to the supermarket can be a long-distance adventure. On hot days, keeping the frozen foods solid while getting back to the RV can be a problem. Styrofoam coolers with bags of ice work, but the cheap chests get mauled easily. We finally found a “low voltage” cooler chest that plugs into the cigarette lighter socket. While it isn’t actually a freezer, if we pack the frozen goods together and precool the cooler, our stuff gets back to the RV just fine. It works great, too, when you have to “bring a dish” to a potluck and want to be sure nobody gets sick from the potato salad! —Russ De Maris



Easy way to customize your bathroom

RV bathrooms are usually more functional than pretty, but that’s easy to change. Some RV dealers sell costly toilet seat and rug sets, but it’s easy and economical to make your own. For a pretty seat cover, simply sew the sides of a folded hand towel, tuck in the corners, stitch and then place over the seat. Add a matching rug from a discount store. I spray paint small baskets to hold ‘stuff’ to match my bathroom decor. In my current RV a Plexiglas shelf sits on brass supports on a blank wall above the toilet. The local auto glass shop cut it to my specs and heat-curled a front edge. I added car striping for a decorative effect. With this in place, my makeup and a Kleenex box stay in place while traveling. We added a silk plant below to make it pretty as well as functional. To avoid an avalanche when I open the medicine cabinet, I inserted two-inch-high strips of Plexiglas to the front of each shelf, secured at the bottom of each with a piece of wide, clear postal tape. —Peggi McDonald

Know your height

Know what the overall height of your RV is and constantly be aware of road clearances, gas stations, bridges, underpasses and low-hanging obstacles like overhead wires and tree branches. Post the height of your RV where it is easy to see to serve as a reminder. —Mark Polk

Black tank dumping tip

The best time to empty the black (sewer) tank is when it’s nearly full. That way, there’s enough liquid to flush all the solids from the tank. Emptying a partially full tank may leave the undissolved material in the tank. If you must dump before a long voyage, fill the tank with water first and then dump the tank. Be sure to monitor the tank closely as you add water (don’t walk away to take a phone call, for example) so the tank does not overfill and overflow (really, really bad news).

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Grammarly

We use (and love) Grammarly for EVERYTHING. Grammarly is like having your own proofreader, but it corrects everything right on the screen you’re working on, so you don’t have to open up a separate page. We highly recommend this software.

OneLook

“Ugh, it’s on the tip of my tongue!” Can’t remember a word or a phrase? OneLook Reverse Dictionary saves the day! Type in something that’s close to what you’re trying to remember, and OneLook will spit back out several words or phrases it could be.

ManualsLib

Lost the manual to your car? To your new oven? Sigh. Wait! ManualsLib has your manual online! With over two million manuals, they’ve probably got what you’ve lost!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Is your RV sitting in your driveway?

