RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 897

Issue 897 • May 9, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Have a rivet gun in your RV’s tool arsenal

With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

While I’m not a full-time RVer, I’ve done extended road tours where I’m dragging a trailer around the country for up to two months and 20,000 miles at a time. After a while screws loosen and rivets pop. While you can put the screws back with a screwdriver, you’ll want a good pop rivet gun to help keep it all together. Here’s what I have in my own road kit and it works great. While you’re at it, get an assortment of different size rivets, like these.

RV co-pilot provides second set of eyes

Having a co-pilot can be especially helpful when driving along narrow city streets. Something important for your co-pilot to watch for are signs that sort of “lean” into the right-hand traffic lane. Oversized temporary construction signs often stick out into the driving lane, too. These can damage a side mirror or scratch your RV. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Curiosity

Feel like learning something new today? Visit this site and spend a few minutes exploring. I guarantee you’ll learn a few neat things.

WebSudoku

Well, if you didn’t already spend hours on Curiosity, here are thousands of Sudoku boards to keep you busy for awhile……..sorry not sorry……

Timebound

Ok, this is an app, not a website, but we still highly recommend it for the procrastinators out there. Timebound takes your tasks, puts them in order, and creates deadlines for you. Simple as that. Tick. Tick. Tick. …..Tick.

Concerned about “losing” their RV door keys, Bernie Turner and his wife got extra keys made. Each one now has the appropriate keys on lanyards – hanging around their necks. Great, also, for those who are “pocketless.” Thanks, Bernie!

Test the RV’s features for noise before you buy

While in the final process of buying an RV, be sure to test the rig’s water pump and furnace to see how noisy they are. On some less expensive RVs, the water pump may be poorly insulated and make a horribly loud sound. The furnace fan may be noisy as well. Also check for the placement of electrical outlets. On some units their locations will make little sense and prove inconvenient once you are on the road.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

