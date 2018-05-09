RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 898

Issue 898 • May 10, 2018

Quick Tips



Helpful advice in case of emergency while away from rig

Reader Pat Mitchell suggests if you’re concerned about being involved in an emergency situation while away from your rig, you could do what he does. “I usually just pick up a park brochure from the campground office to leave in our truck. It’s always handy and if we are in an accident, the location of our camper and other details are right there with us.” Thanks, Pat!

Easy cast iron pan cleanup

“We were dry camping with friends and it was my turn to make breakfast. Remembering all the water it took to clean my cast iron pan the last meal like this, I took extra heavy aluminum foil and covered the inside of the pan pressing the foil tight against the pan. A quick spray of Pam, a little melted butter, and gentle stirring with the plastic spatula of the scrambled eggs turned them into a wonderful meal topped with cheese. Foil was crumbled up, pan clean.” Our thanks to Debbie Peterson Jenson!

Remove ticks easily

From people or pets

MORE QUICK TIPS

Possible cause of trailer sway

Reader Jim S. read a story we carried awhile ago about reducing trailer sway. Jim rightly points out that oftentimes, sway can be attributed to too-little weight on the hitch. Industry recommendations range anywhere from 10 to 12 percent of your trailer’s weight should be on the hitch, but Jim likes his at 15 percent. Thanks, Jim!

Drive over speed bumps head on

Cross speed bumps straight on (both wheels over at the same time) and very slowly. If you drive over them at an angle (one wheel over slightly ahead of the other), your coach will rock back and forth, from side to side, especially in the back. Even going dead slow (creeping), driving over speed bumps at an angle may cause the coach to rock enough to actually cause things to fly out of the upper cabinets! This is true with the small speed bumps, too. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Mailbox Locator

Find a USPS blue mailbox anywhere! Enter your location, and this site will tell you all the mailboxes near you (or along your route).

AtlasObscura

This is one of the coolest websites for finding things near you off the beaten path. This site gives you what the guidebooks won’t: the haunted, the weird, the totally bizarre….the cool stuff.

LucyPhone

Hate waiting 42 minutes on the phone to talk to a customer service representative? Lucy does it for you! All you have to do is type in the company you want to reach, and your phone number, and Lucy holds your place in line! You’ll get a call from the company when it’s your turn. Thanks, Lucy!

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

An RVer named Art from Portland, Ore., stumbled upon a Genie in a bottle who granted him one wish. Art said, “I want to explore the big island of Hawaii in my motorhome, but I can’t afford to send it there by ship. So my wish is that you to build a road from the coast of Oregon to Hawaii.” The Genie replied, “I’m sorry, but that is too difficult, even for a Genie like me. So you must make another wish.” Art quickly replied, “Okay, I never could understand women. I want to know ‘How do they think and what do they really want?'” The Genie paused for a moment, deep in thought, and then replied, “Do you want that two lanes or four?”

