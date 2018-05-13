RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 899

Issue 899 • May 14, 2018

QUICK TIPS



How not to run your generator

Don’t run your generator for brief periods of time. Suppose you are boondocking and want to heat up your coffee in the microwave. If you run the microwave on battery power, it will rapidly run down your batteries – not good. While some RVers fire up the generator for a few minutes to do tasks like this – run a hairdryer, coffee pot, electric heaters, etc. – running the generator for those short bursts of time will definitely reduce its life. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Easy windshield cleaning

Keep a can or bottle of good-quality window cleaner within easy reach when you stop to fuel up. Before starting to pump fuel, spray your windshield liberally with the window cleaner. Let it sit while fueling and then use the “usually” available squeegee to easily remove the bug guts. The cleaner virtually dissolves and also releases the bug guts from the glass and it saves a whole lot of scrubbing. Our thanks to George Bliss!

Keep your battery terminal clean

It doesn’t take much crud on your battery terminal to shut things down. Make it part of your regular maintenance to keep them clean – and your electrical system operating at optimum. Wire brush ’em, and shoot them with terminal spray from the auto parts house.

Remove ticks easily

From people or pets

MORE QUICK TIPS

Save time crossing the border

Planning on an RV adventure into Mexico, Canada, or Alaska, but on a tight schedule? Call ahead to the border crossing (or check online at U.S. Customs and Border Protection) and check for crossing times. If there’s a long wait, check and see if another nearby crossing has a better offering.

Fan away mosquitoes

Daniel Pankiewicz adds new ammunition to the war on mosquitoes. Daniel says he spotted information in the New York Times that suggests you ditch the DEET and just turn on a fan. Not only does the breeze make it hard for the mosquito to land and start a drilling operation, it also minimizes the concentration of carbon dioxide in your area – a “calling card” for the nasty little insects. Thanks, Daniel!

Be sure to check your RV batteries frequently in hot weather

Traveling in hot country? It’s hard on people – and on RV batteries. Check the electrolyte level in your RV batteries often and keep them filled with distilled water.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Print Friendly

You know how frustrating it is when you want to print a recipe, or directions, from a website and it prints 10 pages of useless advertisements too? Well, this site makes every Web page printer friendly so you won’t waste any extra paper, and everything is nice and neat for you. Handy indeed!

TripIt

TripIt is a great website for planning your next trip (or where the RV is headed). It gathers all your traveling data (event tickets, plane tickets, rental cars, etc.) and compiles it into one itinerary for you. The best website to stay organized during your travels!

SugarStats

A site for diabetics to track and manage their sugar intake. Easy to use, this site is good for helping you stay on track!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Imagine three stinky outlaw bikers. They pull into a nearly empty roadside cafe – just a waitress and an RVer. They decide to have some fun with the RVer. They approach his table. The first one dips his finger into the man’s coffee, stirs it and puts the finger in his mouth. “This is lousy coffee,” he says. The next one sniffs the RVer’s soup bowl, spits into it and says, “This is lousy soup.” The last one squeezes the RVer’s hamburger and announces, “This is a lousy hamburger.” The RVer quietly gets up, politely pays his bill and walks out. One of the bikers turns to the waitress and says, “That guy ain’t much of a man, is he?” The waitress pauses and deadpans, “He ain’t much of a driver either. He just backed over three motorcycles on his way out of here.”

