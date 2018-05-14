RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 900

Issue 900 • May 15, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!



U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS



RV boot camps are highly recommended

For “newbies” and those just thinking about the RV lifestyle, find and attend a special basic education program for new RVers. The Escapees RV Club runs a popular RVers’ Boot Camp, often over a weekend. The RV Education and Safety Foundation (RVSEF) sponsors an annual program, the next one is this coming September 27 to October 1 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky. FMCA offers an excellent RV Basics program at the start of each of its national rallies. Mistakes made with RVs are often expensive and sometimes dangerous. The time and money spent attending an RV basic education course will be a wise investment!

License plate alert!

“Two thousand miles away from home, somebody stole our back license plate from our truck. We implore our fellow RVers to purchase Torx screws to help frustrate thieves.” —Thanks to AF in Reno!

Getting rid of carpenter ants

From Roger Marble: “Carpenter ants are a special problem as they are not attracted to normal ant poison that is based on food and sweets. I had an infestation and after lots of research I discovered that powdered boric acid sprinkled on entrance and anywhere I could find them eventually (1 to 2 weeks) killed the nest. Boric acid used to be easier to find as it was used as an eye wash so you could get it at a pharmacy, but box stores like CVS, Walgreens near me do not stock.” [Editor: A Google search indicates it is available at most box stores (sometimes as roach and ant killer), and sometimes even at dollar stores. And, of course, you can get it at Amazon.com.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.



Stinky holding tank odors? Here’s the solution

Eliminate disgusting tank odors for less than $1 per treatment with formaldehyde-free Unique RV Digest-It. Unique’s highly concentrated, non-toxic blend of tank cleaning microbes maintains clean sensors, eliminates odors and liquefies the solids in your tank, ensuring no backups. All without harsh chemicals or dangerous ingredients. Try it once and you’ll be shocked at how clean your tank can be! Learn more or order.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Cushioned steps to bed loft

Lloyd Pilant passed along this great tip: “The rungs on our ladder in our Winnebago View hurt our feet when climbing up to the over-cab sleeping area. My wife suggested we try putting some foam pipe insulation on the rungs to see if that helps. We did, and it does. I used some Gaffer tape to help hold the insulation on the rungs.” Thanks, Lloyd!

Don’t pop your air mattress!

Pat Gerard advises if you have an air mattress on your bed, be sure to let some of the air out before heading up to higher altitudes. That’ll ensure you don’t have a sudden and unwanted pop due to the change in altitude and pressure. Thanks, Pat!

Fire extinguisher placement tips

“We travel in a motorhome which is typical in that the bedroom is in the rear and the exit door is in the front. The fire extinguisher is mounted by the exit door. I bought another fire extinguisher that I mounted next to the bed. If a fire is severe then we will bail out of a bedroom window, but for anything else I would rather fight the fire on the way to the exit door. The prospect of climbing out the window and dropping six feet to the ground is something that I would rather avoid. I also keep a fire extinguisher in one of my storage bays.” Thanks to Bill Olsen.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

Propane running low? This will tell you!

With this Dometic LPGC10 LP Gas Checker you can instantly monitor your LP tank’s level. It uses ultrasonic technology to tell you in just a few seconds how full – or empty – a propane tank is. It’s about the size of a writing pen and weighs less than ounce, so it’s easy to store. For use on steel and aluminum liquid propane tanks. Learn more or order

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



GetNotify

Wonder if your daughter read your email yet? GetNotify tells you when your emails are opened! It even goes a step beyond that and tells you what browser the email was opened on, the IP address, and the location of the computer. Wow!

Lightning Safety

This National Weather Service page gives you all the information you need to stay safe during a lightning storm. Did you know lightning can reach 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit?!

StickK

Want to cut down on your sugar intake? Quit smoking? Start exercising more? StickK helps you create goals, and work towards meeting them. Kick those bad habits in the butt!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Amazon Deals of the Day!

Here are more than 8,000 pages of special deals, just for today. And the items just keep on changing. If you can’t find a great deal here on something you want, then, well, you must not need anything. If nothing else, it sure is fun to poke around here to see the incredible array of cool stuff that’s available today at bargain prices! Click here for today’s deals!

•Latest RV Recalls.

•Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Join us: On RVillage • Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

I asked my wife what she wanted for her birthday. She said, “Nothing would make me happier than a 24-carat gold ring.” So that’s what I got her — nothing.



Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Associate editor: Deanna Tolliver. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.

ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com