RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 901

Issue 901 • May 16, 2018

QUICK TIPS



Slideout marks on floor or carpet?

We received this slick tip from long-time RVtravel.com reader Tim Slack.

“We started getting wear marks in the living room carpet from our DS slideout. I didn’t want it to wear a groove in the carpet. While at an RV service center, I was offered two strips of Teflon about 5″ x 32″ x 1/4″ thick. Each has nonskid backing. Now before I bring in that slide, I place the strips on the carpet where the marks were beginning to show. The slide glides in along the Teflon strip and then rests on it while we travel. When we’re setting up again, push the button, the slide glides back out and I stash the thin strips until next time. No more marks. My Teflon strips cost about $25-$30 total. And they’re thin enough to not disturb the adjustment of the slide. Problem solved.” Thanks, Tim!

Inexpensive backup prescription glasses for travel

With electricity expert and veteran RVer, Mike Sokol

If you're like me, then driving at all without your glasses is a no-go. While I've always kept an "old" pair of glasses as a backup in case I lose my prescription pair on the road, this year I decided to treat myself to a "new" backup pair with my current prescription. I found Zenni Optical and gave them a try. I simply entered in all the info from my current prescription, made a few choices, and in a few weeks had a great pair of backup glasses in hand. My "real" glasses cost me $600 last year, since I have 20/800 vision to correct, but the Zenni "backup" glasses cost less than $90, even with a bunch of extra options. They fit and look great, plus I can see though them just as well as my $600 glasses.

Before you hit the road for the first time, it is recommended that you purchase and understand how to use the following: (A) Any state- or provincial-mandated safety equipment that you are required by law to carry. (B) Two to four orange traffic cones — they are handy to have. Taller ones are easier to see. (C) Four emergency flares. (D) A 6-volt flashlight or any rechargeable light. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Another tip to reduce slideout marks — and a bonus!

Here’s a great tip we received from Paula and Nelson DiGennaro regarding marks on your floor or carpet from the slideout. “We tried commercial Teflon slides for the main slide in our 2006 Itasca Meridian and found they were too thick to allow the slide to come in. However, we improvised by going to Staples/Office Depot and buying one of their clear desk floor mats with teeth. We cut two 6”-wide strips long enough to cover the carpet area of concern. We slide them under the slide’s lip when bringing it in and all is well. Likewise we remove and store the slide mats when the slide is out. Perfect! The mat cost around $25, and sometimes there are coupons available. We took the leftover mat piece and cut it so it sits on the carpet under my computer table and chair. Two jobs done for the price of one. Sweet!” Thanks, Paula and Nelson!

Minimize storage space for extra bedding for guests



Helen Kirkwood writes, “We travel with extra bedding to accommodate overnight guests. To minimize storage we use a fitted bottom sheet and unzipped sleeping bags that slide into twin-sized duvet covers instead of blankets. To store two standard-sized bed pillows, I covered them in a decorative fabric and keep them out on the sofa. When guests arrive, I remove the decorative covers and replace them with pillowcases.” Thanks, Helen!

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Boxoh

Can’t wait for the new RV gear you ordered online? Boxoh works with Google to track all your packages and show you exactly where they are in transit on Google Maps.

Scribble Maps

Speaking of maps… Scribble Maps lets you draw and write on maps, so instead of telling your family “go through the second stop sign, turn right at the cows, take the first left after the church,” you can just draw the route for them!

50 Budget-Friendly RV Parks

The link says it all! Enjoy these under-the-radar parks on a budget. Can’t complain about that!

Latest

RV Recalls.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Admittedly a groaner:

What do you call cheese that does not belong to you? Nacho cheese.

