RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 902

Issue 902 • May 17, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS



GPS home security advice follow-up

We have advised that you never put your “home” coordinates in your GPS, so if a crook steals your GPS and keys he won’t know where to go and clean you out. Well, we heard from Steve B., Kurt, and Tony M., who all advised putting in the local police station as the “home” address. (Would that be a case of “poetic justice”?) But then George B. wrote that he lost a handheld Magellan while out hunting 300 miles from home. About two months later another hunter found the device. Turned out the man lived about 12 miles from George and after tracking the coordinates to George’s “home” (in the GPS) he returned the GPS to its rightful owner. George says, “I’ve told this story many times of how my GPS found it’s own way home. One more case of having trust in humanity.”

Forward your calls at home to your cell phone

If you have a cell phone and no one is home when you travel, forward all your home calls to your cell phone when you are away from home for long periods. Thanks to Bobbie Verstraete for this tip!

Another possible cause for sticky tank valves

All hard-to-open-and-close gray and black water tank valves may not be due to sticky valves. Often the cable gets dry or corroded. When the handle is pulled out (the tank valve is open) liberally spray a lubricant on the exposed wire. Run the handle in and out and do this several times. You’ll likely find this makes opening and closing the valves much easier. Thanks, George Bliss!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.



New and used trucks for sale on Amazon

Yes, Amazon sells trucks in all shapes and sizes, new, used and classic models. If you’re looking for a truck or just want to see what’s out there, you’ll want to visit here to explore the incredible selection of makes and models, plus see specs, read reviews, and ask owners about their own vehicles. Click here.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Toilet water conservation and cleaning tips

“We have a Thetford Tecma macerating toilet in our class A. It has a large porcelain toilet bowl. The toilet flushes using either the large flush button or the small flush button. The large flush uses a lot of water. Well, I soon found out that I had to dump way more often than when we had a regular RV toilet like in the fivers we had. We decided that we should operate on the “when it’s yellow let it mellow, when it’s brown flush it down” rule. It increased time between dumps by days. We also found that usually the small flush works fine even if it is brown. You can keep the urine smell down to a reasonable level by closing both toilet lids. But, we also noticed that the uric acid sitting in the bowl for hours would stain the toilet bowl, and eventually we couldn’t completely remove the stains with whatever product we tried to clean the bowl with. Remembering my high school chemistry that baking soda is a good acid neutralizing base, we tried putting in a half tablespoon of baking soda three or four times per bowl fill. No more stains and the bowl looks nice and shiny.” Thanks to Bill Newman!

More nighttime blackout help

Full-time RVer Mike Millard sent in the following tip: “Regarding RV day/night shades, my Monaco Diplomat has two-part pull-down shades. The lower part lets light in and acts as a dust filter while letting me see out during the day. The upper part, when fully lowered, is supposed to darken the RV interior but doesn’t quite do the trick, so I bought a can of liquid rubber. It comes in black or white and either works fine, although the black stops a little more light. I took down each shade and sprayed the upper ‘darkening’ part only. What a difference, and the shade still accordions upward!” Thanks, Mike!

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

Best selling RV products at Amazon

We’re not sure about this, but our guess is that no other retailer has a larger selection of products and accessories for your RV than Amazon.com. In most cases, if a product is available anywhere, Amazon has it, and typically at a great price. Of all those products, click here to see the current best sellers.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Dictation

We were pretty impressed when we learned about this website. Enable the microphone on your computer and speak! The website transcribes everything you say, so you can then copy/paste it into whatever! Instead of typing a long email, just speak it!

Road Trip Songs

Here’s an excellent list of songs to listen to as you go down the open road! Happy travels!

29 Summer slow-cooker recipes

Did someone say pulled pork? Be right there!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Lightweight vacuum perfect for RVs

This Dirt Devil Simpli-Stick Lightweight Bagless Stick Vacuum is compact and it works great. Plus it converts to a hand vacuum in a snap! It’s the vacuum of choice in the RV Travel motorhome. Weighs less than 4 pounds. Learn more or order for about $20.

Latest

RV Recalls.

Join us: On RVillage • Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

A burglar enters a home. All of a sudden a voice pipes up, “I can see you, and so can Jesus!” Startled, the burglar looks around. No one is there, so he gets back to business. Soon, the voice repeats, “I can see you, and so can Jesus!” The burglar jumps and takes a longer look around the room. Over in a corner, partially obscured by curtains, is a caged parrot, which pipes up again, “I can see you, and so can Jesus!” “So what?” asks the annoyed burglar. “You’re only a parrot!” To which the parrot replies, “Maybe, but Jesus is a Rottweiler!”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Associate editor: Deanna Tolliver. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.

ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com