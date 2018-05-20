RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 903

Issue 903 • May 21, 2018

Effortlessly get water off your slideout

In wet conditions, before retracting your slides, raise or lower the front end of your trailer and almost all the water will run off the slide before it comes in. Thanks to George Bliss, Casey Piton, and others who mentioned they do this when their slide doesn’t automatically tilt when being retracted.

Easily reach otherwise out-of-reach controls

Some motorhomes and fifth wheels have high ceilings. For those of us who are “altitude challenged,” reaching the switch on the bathroom fan can be like reaching the unreachable star. Get a 4-foot section of 1/2-inch dowel rod, stick a rubber furniture glide on it, and use it to hit the switch. Bore a 1/4-inch hole in the other end to turn the vent crank.

Cleaning black tank and its sprayer heads

We received this tip from Tim Slack: “Awhile ago I read a tip in your newsletter about dumping a black tank as normal then filling it with clean water, maybe with Dawn detergent, letting it sit for 24 or more hours, and then dumping. It worked well, so I do it periodically. The tank sprayer heads were blocked when we bought our used Tiffin Open Road. The last time I did the clean water trick, I discovered that the water had softened the dried blockage in my tank sprayer heads and they work again! So, thanks for that earlier tip, and please pass along my addendum for others to try.” Thanks, Tim!

Many reasons to have two-way radios

From Dick and Sandy near Buffalo, N.Y.: One tip we learned very early in our RVing (that started over 50 years ago) was not to arrive or set up in a campsite at night, unless there are absolutely no other options. When entering campgrounds, setting up, etc., we started out, like everyone else, shouting out directions or using hand signals. Then we changed to cell phones, but they don’t always work. So we learned to use two-way radios when entering and leaving, or setting up and breaking down camping spots. We also use them when entering and leaving tight parking spots, fueling, setting up at dump stations, or when separated at campgrounds or public events. Some are available with weather radio frequencies. There are many uses and reasons for having a good set of two-way radios. Great advice, Dick and Sandy!

Save water when cleaning “real” dishes while boondocking

Hubby and I don’t like the paper and plastic waste involved in using paper plates to eat and plastic bags to mix stuff. We simply use a rubber spatula to scrape away food scraps, then spray the plates and bowls with a mixture of mostly water and a bit of dishwashing liquid that we keep in a spray bottle., then wipe with one half of a paper towel. We put the dishes in a dish tub, let them pile up until we’re ready to wash, spray again with the bottle, use the sponge, then rinse with boiling water. Works like a charm, saves water and paper. Boondocking is the best way to camp! 🙂 Thanks, Karen and Hubby

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

Scr.im

If you ever find yourself worried that sharing your email might lead to tons of spam, use Scr.im! This site takes your email and disguises it as another email, so spammers will never actually get your real email address.

Every Kid In A Park

Did you know that all fourth graders get themselves (and everyone in their vehicle) into thousands of state and national parks for free? Bring the kids or grandkids along and save some money! Get your passes at this site.

TV Fool

This site will tell you exactly what TV channels you’ll get wherever you are. It will also tell you how strong the signal is based on how far away the stations are.

