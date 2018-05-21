RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 904

Issue 904 • May 22, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS



Fresher-smelling dirty laundry

Dirty laundry smell running you out of the rig between washings? Stick a laundry softener sheet in the pile to counter the odor. You can use the dryer sheet in the dryer when it comes time to dry the newly cleaned clothes.

Have hot water handy all day, while conserving LP

RVer Bill Hall conserves LP, but still keeps hot water available. He found a large coffee urn (45 cups or so) at a yard sale. He keeps it on his galley counter when hitched to shore power. Bill says it’s plenty to keep the dishes clean and for the occasional cup of tea or noodles. He plugs it in first thing in the morning, keeps it topped off throughout the day, and shuts it down at night. Thanks, Bill!

Travel with all RV windows closed on road trips

On road trips, make sure you travel with all RV windows closed. This will help keep fumes outside and prevent dust from entering the living area. In addition, any open rear windows may suck unwanted fumes and odors into the RV. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.



New & interesting finds at Amazon.com

See what really cool stuff Amazon is featuring today. It’s a whole lot of fun just browsing through all these great items. The selection changes every day, so check back often. You never know what you will find, which is part of the fun of visiting here. Check it out.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Tip for lining up trailer hitch and ball

Problems “seeing” when hitching up your travel trailer? Get two telescoping magnetic part retrievers at a dollar store, and stick/stand one on your ball and the other on the trailer hitch. Just back up keeping the sticks aligned, and when the one on the ball is pushed over, you’re lined up perfectly over the ball. Thanks to Wolfe Rose. Problems “seeing” when hitching up your travel trailer? Get two telescoping magnetic part retrievers at a dollar store, and stick/stand one on your ball and the other on the trailer hitch. Just back up keeping the sticks aligned, and when the one on the ball is pushed over, you’re lined up perfectly over the ball. Thanks to Wolfe Rose.

What Canadians might do about nonexistent ZIP code at gas pump in U.S.

Attention, Canadians traveling to the U.S. with credit cards. George Bliss offers the following information: “A reminder for Canadians traveling to the U.S. For security reasons, a lot of gas/diesel pumps in the U.S. require you to enter your billing address Zip Code when using a credit card. In Canada we don’t have Zip Codes but use letters and numbers for our postal codes. So if your postal code is R4S 6L5 you need to enter just the numbers followed by two zeros, as in 46500. This won’t work at all pumps but will 80% of the time.” Thanks to George Bliss for this tip, and to Steve Delany, who added this tip to our Reader Comments section.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

Is your RV sitting in your driveway?

It could be earning you money! Cover the costs of your monthly payments or fund your next trip by renting out your RV. A Class A motorhome, for example, can earn you up to $4,250 a month! Join thousands of happy RV owners who are earning money from their underused vehicles. Find out more at Campanda.com.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Waze

Well, it’s an app, but hear us out. Waze is the best app for GPS navigation. Almost like a social network, Waze takes data from real-time users to make your drive as easy as possible. Cops ahead with a radar gun? Waze will tell you! Is there something blocking the left lane ahead? Waze will tell you! If there’s an accident, it will even tell you the speed limit of traffic near the accident. Trust us, you’ll want Waze on your phone.

Nomadic Matt

Matt’s website isn’t all about RVing, but he does have some very helpful articles about traveling, and life on the road in general. Highly recommend you give it a read!

Epicurious

Click here for food … need we say more? Epicurious is one of the largest websites about everything food related. Recipes, informative articles, videos … everything!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Save your knees when working under your RV

Do you ever need to reach under your RV to grab something, adjust something, add air to a tire, or remove a leveling block? If you’re parked on dirt, gravel, hot pavement or other uncomfortable surfaces, your knees can take a beating! This kneeler pad, for about $9, will save the day. The RVtravel.com staff uses its pad all the time. Learn more or order.

Join us: On RVillage • Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

A pirate with a peg leg, a hook and an eye patch walked into a bar. “Why the peg leg?” asked the bartender. The pirate said, “I was swept overboard and a shark bit off my leg.” “Wow!” said the bartender. “How did you get your hook?” The pirate replied, “We were raiding a ship and a sailor cut off my hand with his sword.” “Amazing!” said the bartender. “So how did you get the eye patch?” “Got seagull poop in my eye,” answered the pirate. “You lost your eye to that?” asked the bartender. “Well,” said the pirate, “it was my first day with the hook.”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Associate editor: Deanna Tolliver. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.

ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com