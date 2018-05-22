RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 905

Issue 905 • May 23, 2018

QUICK TIPS



Heavy-duty stove top cleaning in your shower

Trouble getting the grime off your range-top burner grates, gas control knobs, even the cook top itself? Stop up your shower drain, lay down a towel, and put those grimy parts on it. Now add a couple of inches of hot water and sprinkle a half-cup of dishwasher detergent granules on the scene of the crime. Soak for an hour and rinse away the grime.

Watch for overheating of outlets and power cords

With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Visually inspect all outlets every season for any signs of overheating. That’s why white outlets are the best since it’s easy to see any browning of the plastic. If there is any sign of overheating, get the outlets replaced immediately and inspect all power cords for signs of overheating as well. If plug contacts look oxidized or brown, then cleaning them with fine sandpaper might work to bring back their shine. But if there’s any sign of melting around the plastic or rubber, then replace it immediately.

Unhooking a “stuck” toad

Jim Riley passed along this hint: When it’s time to unhook your towed vehicle and it won’t break free because it’s not level, restart the toad and turn the wheel sharply to the right and/or left and it should release the tension and enable you to pull the pins easily. Thanks, Jim!

MORE QUICK TIPS

Safety tips for your children/grandchildren in the RV

Show your children or grandchildren where the water heater and furnace vents are located on your RV and explain to them how hot they can get. Keep children away from these vents as they can cause serious burns and injuries. Do not allow children to turn on any hot water faucets. Water temperatures can be extremely high if not set properly. From Mark Polk, RV Education 101®

Electric can opener – have a manual backup

Electric kitchen gadgets are convenient and easy to use. Lots of RVers use an electric can opener due to arthritic limitations. However, if you regularly use an electric can opener, be sure to store a manual one in your RV as a backup in case you find yourself without power. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



America’s BBQ festivals

Get that bib on and get to eatin’! Who doesn’t love a good ol’ summer BBQ? These festivals across the country show off the best of the best and, honestly, it’s probably worth going just for the smells. And vegetarians, just PLEASE go for the sides (especially the mac ‘n’ cheese). From USAtoday.com

National Park Events

Keep this site on hand when you know you’ll be visiting a park. See every event happening this summer right here.

WineSpectator

If BBQ isn’t your thing, here’s a website all about wine. Did anyone ever judge for planning a route around wineries? No.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Customer: “How come this car is covered with dents? You said it had one careful owner.”

Car salesman: “The others weren’t so careful.”

