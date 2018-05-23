RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 906

Issue 906 • May 24, 2018

QUICK TIPS



Easy and fun window coverings for privacy

Hate the curtains on some of your windows – like the one in the bathroom or the “relite” in the entry door? Ditch the curtains and simply pick up a chunk of privacy screen contact paper window film. Cut the stuff to size, pull off the backing sheet, and carefully apply to a clean window. Or go wild and try the “stained glass” versions. Many Internet sites carry the window film, including Amazon.com.

Tips on keeping your RV cool in the heat

Blake Williams sent in some tips for keeping your RV cool in summertime. He suggests that pointing the rig south to reduce heat absorption works – provided you put out your awning to get afternoon shade. Don’t want to roll out your shade? Then an east-west orientation will keep you cooler. Keep in mind the change of the sun’s path and adjust accordingly. He adds that those without a “reverse” setting on their roof vent fan can simply crack a window on the coolest side of the rig, far from the fan, and turn on the fan. The vent fan will act like your sticks-and-bricks home’s attic fan. Thanks, Blake!

A simple reminder which just may save your RV roof



Don’t bang your [RV’s] head: Make an easy-to-read note and put it on your dashboard or sun visor showing your RV height in feet and inches – and in metric too, if you travel out of the country. It could save your TV antenna, air conditioner – even your roof. Thanks to George Bliss for the tip.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Keep your ceiling light covers in place

RV fluorescent ceiling light covers often pop off on bumpy roads. Get out your tube of acrylic or silicone sealant and put a dot on each end and in the middle of both sides of the jumpy covers. Let the goop dry, then reinstall the shade. The dried goop should provide enough friction to keep things in place.

Pet microchip registry information

Remember to keep your address and other information up to date with the registry for your pets’ microchips. Otherwise, how will your lost pets be able to find their way back to you? Thank you to Bob and Brenda Rogers for this important reminder!

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

By Emily Woodbury

Bear Safety

Here’s a great page on the National Park Service website about staying safe around bears. We’d like to keep our readers safe!

MoviePass

Movies are expensive these days! MoviePass, if you haven’t already heard about it, is a way to keep your love alive for movies on the big screen. $10 gets you four movies a month at any theater! We’ve used MoviePass for more than a year now and couldn’t recommend it enough, especially if you’re traveling around — it’ll work anywhere!

The best 4th of July celebrations!

Can you believe it’s almost that time again? This list practically plans the perfect celebration for you. Enjoy!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Three prisoners were captured in the war and were about to face a firing squad. Before their execution they were asked what they would like to eat for their last meal. The first prisoner asked for a juicy steak. He was served the steak and then taken away to be shot. The second prisoner requested roast duck. He was served the duck and then taken away to be shot. The third prisoner asked for strawberries. “Strawberries?” asked the guards. “But they’re out of season!” “It’s okay,” said the prisoner. “I’ll wait….”

