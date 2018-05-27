RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 907

Issue 907 • May 28, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Keep the dust out of your RV

Taking your RV into a super-dusty area? Here’s a tip to help keep the dust out of the rig for the duration: Cover up any vent openings that connect the inside of your rig to the outside – the refrigerator and the water heater are examples. While you’ll have to leave the water heater turned off for this one, it may pay dividends. Cover the vents with cheap household air conditioner filters, and tape the filter on with heavy-duty masking tape. Be sure to pull the filter off the water heater before firing it up. You may need to use solvent to clean the tape adhesive, but it’s better than dust in your house.

Nighttime blackout help

“Day and night” shades not giving you enough “night”? One RVer sews up dark cloth panels with a pocket across the top, sized to fit the window. She attaches the panel, via the pocket, to a tension rod across the top, hidden under the valence.

Are you licensed properly?

In many jurisdictions, if you only possess a regular driver’s license you are not allowed to pull a trailer over 10,000 lbs. (4600 kg). If you’re not licensed properly, and in the event of a claim, your insurance company could deny you coverage. You could as well be ticketed or shut down on the side of the highway. Don’t put yourself in a position that will cause you grief. If you’re not sure, check with the licensing standards department of your state/province. Our thanks to George Bliss.

Prevent hose crimping and strain

. . . and extend RV hose life

This 90-Degree Hose Elbow eliminates unnecessary stress and strain on all RV water intake hose fittings.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Easy protection for your real-glass glassware

For traveling with breakable glassware, a “helpful hint is putting wine (or other) glasses in an old white cotton sock. I have had these fall from an overhead cabinet into the sink and never a chip, crack or breakage. I hope this can be posted so that others can enjoy a glass of wine (or other beverage) without having to resort to plastic cups.” Thanks to Trish Doyle!

Carrying bicycles on a pop-up trailer

Got a pop-up trailer and want to carry bicycles? Because of their lightweight nature, they may not be amenable to carrying bikes on the back bumper. It may be best to carry a bike rack on the top of your towable. Consider roof mounted bike racks designed for cars.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com .

State, Regional,

City and U.S. maps

A GPS is great, but there's nothing like a folded map to plan a trip or guide you where you're going once you're underway.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



RV Transport

RV Transport, Inc., has been transporting RVs since 1992. The company does not operate company owned equipment, and does not hire any hourly paid employees. All of the people who work with the company are “sub-contractors” and/or “owner-operators” who are self-employed business people. Do you think transporting RVs might be for you? Check out this site.

Loners on Wheels

Are you single and interested in meeting some fellow single RVers? This club has been around since 1969, and its members love it. Maybe you would, too.

Camp Host Opportunities

If you’ve thought of becoming a camp host, where you get a free campsite and sometimes even money (yippee!) for attending to a campground, then you might want to check in at Camphost.org.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

SAVE MONEY!

Don’t toss away good batteries!

Most RVers rely on battery-powered devices while on the road, whether flashlights, radios or cameras. But sometimes you just can't tell how much life a battery has remaining so you toss it to "be sure." A small, inexpensive battery tester will alert you in an instant to the condition of a battery, saving you money from needlessly tossing ones with plenty of remaining life. Works on AA, AAA, C, D, 9V and button-type batteries.

