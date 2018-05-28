RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 908

Issue 908 • May 29, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS

Snapped shade strings?

From reader Tim Slack: Constant traveling, pulling shades up-and-down, up-and-down, really wears out the strings, doesn’t it? I sent a few of our blinds to Tiffin to restring (cost $15 each, plus freight) but within a couple of months, some had broken strings—again! I then thought, “Hmmm, maybe I’ll try fishline.” I got the highest pound-test line I could find—80 pound—and strung away. Here’s how: Lay the blind flat on a work surface, drawing a diagram as you take it apart showing how the strings run to create the tension in the blind. Now follow that diagram with your high-tensile fishline. Use braided line or Spyderwire, not monofilament line! Use at least 60 pound; 80 or 100 pound is even better. Smooth any roughness on the metal eyelets of the blind to eliminate early wear. Be sure to leave sufficient line to put tension in the strings when you remount the repaired unit. It’s smart to use two tie-off posts for each line instead of just one; that fishline is slippery stuff! The fishline runs smoothly through the labyrinth of the blind, and I haven’t needed to restring any of my ‘fishy’ blinds in the last four years. Our thanks to Tim Slack for the inexpensive—and long lasting—solution to a snarly problem!

Easy windshield de-bugger

Bugs making suicide runs on your windshield? Get an 8-ounce (or so) container of Rain-X washer fluid additive and just add it to your windshield wiper fluid – works great without all that work! There’s also Rain-X Bug Remover (not concentrated) that does the job. Driving down the road and collecting bugs? Don’t wait for the next fuel stop – just use the windshield wipers! Thanks to A. Fisher!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

Stinky holding tank odors? Here’s the solution

Eliminate disgusting tank odors for less than $1 per treatment with formaldehyde-free Unique RV Digest-It. Unique’s highly concentrated, non-toxic blend of tank cleaning microbes maintains clean sensors, eliminates odors and liquefies the solids in your tank, ensuring no backups. All without harsh chemicals or dangerous ingredients. Try it once and you’ll be shocked at how clean your tank can be! Learn more or order.

MORE QUICK TIPS

In case your pet wanders off in a campground

From Cheryl and Dennis DeNoi: In addition to keeping a permanent tag with our cell phone numbers on it for our Shih Tzu, Tiki, we take one additional step to ensure his safety. Whenever we stop at a campground, be it one night or an extended period of time, we attach a paper tag with the name of the campground and what site number we are in. This is an added level of safety for him in case he wanders off or we are away from our cell phones. Fortunately, we haven’t had Tiki wander off in 10 years but the tags give us that extra peace of mind. Thanks, Cheryl and Dennis!



Avoid burning food in the gas oven

When baking, to even out the cooking, here’s another suggestion for using gas RV ovens. Mary Lowe suggests using a heat deflector. If you can’t find one at a kitchen supply store, take a cookie sheet, turn it wrong side up on the oven rack and place your baking dish/pan on top of it. This eliminates food burned to bottom of dish. Thanks, Mary!

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com .

Trying to pay off your RV?

RVing should be about freedom, not monthly payments. The income you earn by renting it out could cover the cost of ownership — up to $4,250 a month for a Class A motorhome or $1,780 a month for a popup trailer. Find out how to rent your RV safely on Campanda.com.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

25 best American beaches!

OK, there are a lot of great beaches out there, so instead of doing research I think you should go to one you just stumble upon. But this list is handy if you happen to find yourself near any of these destinations. Who doesn’t want to visit the best beach in the area?

Weird U.S.

Find America’s most bizarre, creepy, fascinating attractions on Weird U.S., a website dedicated to showing you America’s less-explored side.

Mountain-Forecast

Hiking or exploring the nearby mountains? Mountain-Forecast tells you everything (and we mean everything) you’ll need to know about the weather forecast for any specific mountain or range. Find out at what elevation the snow starts and the temperature at every 1000′ of gain.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Keurig Mini coffeemaker perfect for RV

Once you use a Keurig coffee maker it’s hard to go back to making coffee any other way. This compact single service K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker will brew your perfect amount with a cup size between six and 10 ounces. Not only is it small to fit a limited counter space, but its platinum look is super attractive. Learn more or order

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Wife: “The two things I cook best are meatloaf and apple pie.”

Husband: “Which is this?”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Associate editor: Deanna Tolliver. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.

ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com