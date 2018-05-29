RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 909

Issue 909 • May 30, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Don’t kill the good bacteria in your RV’s black tank

Reader Mike Buchanan advises: “When cleaning your RV toilet, be careful what you clean with. Any cleaner than contains bleach, peroxide or germicides of any kind will not only kill surface bacteria, but will also kill all the good bacteria that is contained in your waste water treatment. It’s that good bacteria that is eating up and breaking down that solid waste.” He adds, “If you want to kill surface bacteria, use a disposable germicidal wipe such as Lysol and dispose of it in your regular waste.” Thanks, Mike!

Limit your use of outlet multipliers

With electricity expert, Mike Sokol

Don’t be tempted to add a bunch of outlet multipliers to your RV electrical outlets. While these can be OK for low-power appliances, as soon as you plug in anything with a significant load such as a hair dryer or space heater, the possibility of overheating the outlet goes way up. And as I’ve often noted, an overheated electrical outlet or plug can easily lead to a fire.

If you do need more outlets, then a power strip with its own circuit breaker is a much better choice. Plus you can get them with USB power outlets as well. As in all things electrical, don’t go for the cheapest one on the rack. You get what you pay for in the electrical world, and the safety of you and your family is dependent on your choices.

No space to carry a ladder on your RV?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Slideout tip

“Inspect slideout hydraulic systems occasionally for any sign of hydraulic fluid. There should never be any oily spots below the mechanism. Repairs should be made at the first sign of a leak.” —From Motorhomes Made Easy.

Neat tip for parking your RV

From David Crymes, in a comment on our Fifth Wheelin’ Blog post “How to back up a trailer or fiver”: “I went to Harbor Freight Tools and bought some cheap orange colored straps. I marked the length of my driver side slide so I would know where to place it. I then stretch them out so I have a visual where I want the tires. I put these straps right behind the driver seat for quick access. Parking is so much easier. The only time I have problems is when I get too lazy to pull them out thinking ‘this will be easy.’ I usually end up cockeyed in the site with no reference line.” Thanks, David!

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com .

Get rid of stinky toilet odors in your RV

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



40 garden ideas for small spaces

We know it’s hard to have a garden with an RV, but we found some pretty interesting ideas on this website and think some of them might work for a campsite. Take a look!

The best ice cream in every state!

If you’re on a diet, we apologize for showing you this list…kind of. What’s a summer road trip without ice cream?

88 weird tourist attractions

If you’re looking for something to do that’s off the beaten path, consult this list. We’ve found some things to add to our list for this summer…

Check out the long list of great

RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Accountant after reading nursery rhymes to his young child: “No, son. When Little Bo Peep lost her sheep it wouldn’t be tax deductible, but I like your thinking.”

