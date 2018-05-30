RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 910

Issue 910 • May 31, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS

Are you an insurance claim waiting to happen?

Camping season is nearly here and that means lots of folks are driving RVs and towing trailers. MBA insurance, a leading RV rental insurance company, says the five most common insurance claims for RVs include hitting concrete islands at gas pumps, hitting obstacles when making right turns, hitting overhead obstructions, backing the RV into something, and side swipe damage to the RV. Watch out, and don’t become a statistic. —Mark Polk

Burner goes out?

“If you have trouble getting your propane burner to light (or stay lit) after long storage, clean the burner with a thin bottle brush to get rid of rust flakes and carbon particles that are blocking the orifice.” From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy “If you have trouble getting your propane burner to light (or stay lit) after long storage, clean the burner with a thin bottle brush to get rid of rust flakes and carbon particles that are blocking the orifice.” From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

New & interesting finds at Amazon.com

See what really cool stuff Amazon is featuring today. It’s a whole lot of fun just browsing through all these great items. The selection changes every day, so check back often. You never know what you will find, which is part of the fun of visiting here. Check it out. MORE QUICK TIPS Always retract your steps when parked temporarily!

“NEVER leave your steps extended in a public place where cars and people are moving around. I pulled into a gas station and jumped out to see if I had pulled far enough forward to reach the fuel filler with the hose. Seconds later as I came back around the RV to get in, a car was trying to squeeze in between my RV and the pumps and ran over my steps! In my hurry I had not flipped the switch to retract the steps when the door was closed.” —Thanks to Jimmie Crawford for letting us learn from his painful lesson! “NEVER leave your steps extended in a public place where cars and people are moving around. I pulled into a gas station and jumped out to see if I had pulled far enough forward to reach the fuel filler with the hose. Seconds later as I came back around the RV to get in, a car was trying to squeeze in between my RV and the pumps and ran over my steps! In my hurry I had not flipped the switch to retract the steps when the door was closed.” —Thanks to Jimmie Crawford for letting us learn from his painful lesson!

Where’s that dratted awning pull loop?

Time to open your awning? Sometimes finding the awning pull loop at the end of the strap can be difficult. Get a large, colorful carabiner like those used by climbers and sailors. The “snap lock” hardware makes it easier to find the end of the strap, and you can grab it with your awning hook. Find them at outdoor stores, hardware stores, even ship chandleries. (Or, hey, how about at Amazon.com?) Time to open your awning? Sometimes finding the awning pull loop at the end of the strap can be difficult. Get a large, colorful carabiner like those used by climbers and sailors. The “snap lock” hardware makes it easier to find the end of the strap, and you can grab it with your awning hook. Find them at outdoor stores, hardware stores, even ship chandleries. (Or, hey, how about at?) Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com . It’s Spring: Time to change your water filter!

Camco TastePURE Water Filter with Flexible Hose Protector

This best-selling product reduces bad taste, odor, chlorine and sediment in drinking water with a 100 micron fiber filter. Its durable in-line, exterior mount filter has a wider body to increase flow. Use it at your campsite to keep sediment out of your RV water tank and to improve the taste and smell of your drinking water for a whole season. Many RVers consider this essential equipment. Learn more or order at a great price.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Slang across America

What the heck did that guy just say? He’s going to “wrench” the chicken? I hope not! This is an entertaining list of slang terms used across the country.

Elkhart RV factory tours

We recently took a few factory tours in Elkhart and highly recommend taking the time to do so if you’re in the area. Here’s a PDF of all the factories and times you can tour them.

LifeWire

This is a great website for those of us who need a little help learning new technology. There are lots of articles on here that make learning new phones, computers, programs and applications simple.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Keurig Mini coffeemaker perfect for RV

Once you use a Keurig coffee maker it’s hard to go back to making coffee any other way. This compact single service K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker will brew your perfect amount with a cup size between six and 10 ounces. Not only is it small to fit limited counter space, but its platinum look is super attractive. Learn more or order. Available: 100% compostable pods. No plastic!

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Did you hear about the hyena that jumped into a pot of boiling water with some onions and made a laughing stock of himself?

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Associate editor: Deanna Tolliver. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.

ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com