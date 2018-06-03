RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 911

Issue 911 • June 4, 2018

Issue 911 • June 4, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Frozen food safety tip in case of a power outage

If you’ve been away for an extended period of time and come home and realize there’s been a power outage, how do you know how long the outage lasted and if the food in your freezer is still good? Sheila Pulanco Russell shared a clever trick on Facebook for anyone who was forced to evacuate their home during Hurricane Matthew. Sheila wrote: “For those of you that are evacuating from the coast, I just heard a great tip. It’s called the one cup tip. You put a cup of water in your freezer, freeze it solid, then put a quarter on top of it and leave it in your freezer. … If the quarter has fallen to the bottom of the cup, that means all the food defrosted and you should throw it out. But if the quarter is either on the top or in the middle of the cup, your food may still be OK. It would be a great idea to leave this in your freezer all the time. Then, if you lose power for any reason, you will have this tip to fall back on. If you don’t feel good about your food, just throw it out. The main thing is for all to be safe.” Simple, effective and definitely a money saver because you don’t have to toss loads of food unnecessarily. Thank you, Mel Goddard, for passing this along for our readers! And another thing, don’t use a glass jar for the trick–one of our editors tried it and found a cracked jar when he came home.

High altitude generator woes

When operating your generator at altitudes above 5,000 feet, it may be necessary to make an adjustment to the automatic choke on the generator engine. Learn how to do this before you need to do it. –From Trailers and Fifth Wheels Made Easy.

Keep your RV vents open — even during a hot summer rain

Imagine this: You're dry camping in the rain in July. Stuck in your RV, you can't run the air conditioner, and because it's raining you can't open the roof vents. So there is almost no ventilation. In the middle of summer, even a rainy day can be hot and steamy inside the RV. Wouldn't it be nice to be able to have that roof vent open, even when you're away from the coach? Well, you can with a MaxxAir vent.

A DEET-free mosquito and tick repellant that works!

Well, it's that time again (unfortunately.) If you're one of those people that mosquitos love (we all know at least one person like this) this product is for you. This awesome DEET-free inspect repellant works for mosquitos, ticks, and other biting insects.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Ask Mark Polk: How long will our propane supply last?

There is a way to roughly calculate propane usage. You need to know how much propane is in your RV when it is full. An RV propane tank is full at 80 percent of its capacity to allow for expansion. Multiply your propane container capacity using one of these formulas, (gallons or pounds), to determine container BTU capacity. BTUs per gallon equal 91,502. BTUs per pound equal 21,548. Divide your container BTU capacity by the total BTU demand of the appliances you are using. BTU appliance demand can normally be found on the appliance or in the appliance owner’s manual. This will give you an idea of how long you can expect your LP gas to last. For example, if your RV propane container holds 14 gallons of LP gas when it’s full, you multiply 14 X 91,502. The result is 128,1028. You divide this figure by the total BTU demand of appliances, let’s say 43,800 BTUs, which gives you approximately 29 hours of use. Learn more about Mark Polk at RVeducation101.com.

“Address book” back-up plan

Before you leave on a trip, write down all important phone numbers you will need while away and store them in a safe place. Most cell phone users store the numbers in their phones. But if the phone should malfunction or get lost, it’s unlikely they’ll know the phone numbers by memory. Nothin’ like good ol’ handwriting to bail you out.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com .

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

Pandora

If you haven’t heard of this music website yet, time to get on it! Pandora lets you create music stations, based on a song, artist or genre, and listen to music for free. Create an account (otherwise it’ll cut you off after a certain amount of songs) and you’ll be good to go. Great for going down the road!

DIY Air Conditioner

Well, this is pretty cool….literally! Up for a fun project? Build yourself an air conditioner!

67 summer salad recipes

Your body will thank you later. Here’s Bon Appetite’s list of great salad recipes to keep you cool and refreshed this summer.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Keurig Mini coffee maker perfect for RV

Once you use a Keurig coffee maker it’s hard to go back to making coffee any other way. This compact single service K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker will brew your perfect amount with a cup size between six and 10 ounces. Not only is it small to fit a limited counter space, but its platinum look is super attractive. Learn more or order Available: 100% compostable pods. No plastic!

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

A man walks into his doctor’s office and says, “Doctor, I think I’m addicted to Twitter.” The doctor looks at him and says “Sorry, I don’t follow you.”

