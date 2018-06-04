RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 912

Issue 912 • June 5, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Toilet paper tip

If you’re staying put for a long period of time in your RV without traveling, it may be wise to go easy on how much toilet paper you dump down the pot. The movement of your RV helps to break up TP, and without that motion, less paper is better.

Learn the color code!

With electricity expert Mike Sokol

Ever wonder what all those little flags are that you see poked in the ground around construction sites? They indicate underground hazards you need to avoid if you intend to dig or drive into the ground at a location. Did you know there’s a color chart of what’s buried below ground? While I was peripherally aware that there were a bunch of different colors, I hadn’t thought about it much until I picked up a Miss Utility color code card at a local lawn and garden show. Here, we can see that RED indicates buried electrical lines, BLUE shows water lines, and YELLOW is for gas lines. This is a reminder for you to call your local Miss Utility entity at least 48-hours before you do any digging that goes below the depth of garden plants. I’ve seen a few instances where a backhoe hit a high-pressure water line, and the geyser was incredible. But I also read about another backhoe operator hitting an underground electric cable and being electrocuted and killed when he stepped off his backhoe. And, of course, the last thing you want to do is be driving in a ground rod for your new sub-panel you’re installing in the garage for RV pedestal power. So call before you dig. Dig it?

The largest, tiniest blanket for all your outdoor needs

Pack your beach bags and park picnics, it’s summer! Ok, well, almost. What’s one thing we always need for a relaxing day outdoors? A blanket! This tiny, super lightweight travel blanket is great for RVers, campers, hikers, concert-goers, and travelers. When folded up in its drawstring pouch, it fits in the palm of your hand. When unfolded, it’s a waterproof 55″x70″ two-person blanket. Be right back, we’re buying it here!

MORE QUICK TIPS

Too hot tranny!

“If your automatic transmission fluid ever reaches 300 degrees Fahrenheit, it must be changed as soon as possible to prevent further transmission damage.” From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy –

Battery safety comes first

When working with RV storage batteries, keep safety in the foremost place. Common flooded-acid batteries produce hydrogen gas when they charge. Unless that gas is thoroughly vented, a single spark can create a great explosion (think Hindenburg). When working with your batteries, always make sure the battery compartment is thoroughly vented BEFORE making a battery connection. For those who have an inverter, you’ll always (or near enough to call it always) get a spark when you reconnect the battery terminals.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

