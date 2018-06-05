RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 913

Issue 913 • June 6, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Easy way to check electrolyte level in “house” batteries

Are your “house” batteries located in such a way that it’s hard to see the electrolyte level when it comes time to check them? Fred Campbell knows your pain, and has one commercial solution. “I found a product that is relatively inexpensive, readily available, and very easy to install. It is the Qwik-fill by Flow-rite. This device comes in various configurations for different size batteries and is expandable if you add more batteries. It is available from Amazon.com, Camping World and a host of local RV parts dealers. After using this device for two years, I wouldn’t be without it!” Thanks, Fred!

Best way to work under a vehicle

Changing a tire or working under the rig on hot pavement or dirt? Use a yoga mat to protect you. It is covered foam and rolls up into a nice lightweight bundle. Thanks to Pat Gerard!

MORE QUICK TIPS

Store a fire extinguisher

Use a Velcro® fastener strap to hold a large-size fire extinguisher in the back corner (or corners) of your closet. The hanging clothes will also help keep it upright. This enables you to store the extinguisher completely out of the way but still easily accessible from the bedroom and bathroom areas. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com

Remove the wax or leave it on your RV?

Want to strip the old wax off your RV? Wash your RV with dish soap and water. Want to leave the wax on your RV? Wash your RV with automotive soap and water.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

PlantSnap

Ok, this one’s an app, but it’s too neat not to list here. Out on a hike and wonder what a certain berry is? Can you eat it? What’s that cool-looking plant over there? PlantSnap lets you take a photo of whatever plant you’re wondering about, and it’ll tell you exactly what it is. Coooooool.

Missing Kids

This website lists every child currently missing. We suggest taking the time to quickly look through the kids missing in your current state, just so you can keep your eyes peeled. You never know!

Bigfoot Encounters

Think you saw Bigfoot? This website wants to know! This is a great site if you’ve got some time to kill and want to learn more about the mysterious giant.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

A guy asks his waiter how they prepare their chicken. The waiter says “Nothin’ special. We just flat out tell’ em they’re gonna die.”

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

