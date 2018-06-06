RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 914

Issue 914 • June 7, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS

Keeping bugs out of your RV

While RVing, our RV got inundated with large black ants. Upon inspecting just HOW they were getting in, I found I was the culprit! I made it easy for them by creating “highways” to the RV. The water hose, TV cable, and power cable all became expressways to the RV by allowing these crawly guys a direct path to us. I got some dry chemical, Triazicide, and buried the hose and cables in it. I also got some Ortho Home Defense spray for the cables. This kills them on contact. Great for ant nests. So, FYI, do not help them get in. Be prepared! —Thanks to Mike Palmer!

[Editor’s note: Ortho Home Defense spray and Triazicide are available at Amazon.com.]

Don’t overload your extension cord!

If you’re temporarily hooked up to an electrical supply with a lightweight, low-current-capacity extension cord, you surely don’t want to overload it. Here’s a tip from Wolfe Rose to keep you safe: Switch off the breakers to high-current consumers like the air conditioning or electric water heater elements. If you’re temporarily hooked up to an electrical supply with a lightweight, low-current-capacity extension cord, you surely don’t want to overload it. Here’s a tip from Wolfe Rose to keep you safe: Switch off the breakers to high-current consumers like the air conditioning or electric water heater elements.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

Waterless trap for your RV plumbing system

Make foul smelling odors a thing of the past!

Already used by major RV manufacturers, the revolutionary HepvO waterless trap is a fantastic alternative to a conventional ‘P’ trap and it won’t fail due to evaporation, movement, freezing or leakage. Its unique membrane prevents foul air from the grey water tank entering your RV and its in-line design helps create extra storage space! Learn more.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Safe-following-distance driving tip

Reader Myron Bird comments on a reader suggestion about gauging safe following distance by using a vehicle length for every 10 miles-per-hour of speed. Like some readers, Myron finds it hard to gauge a vehicle length, “Tractor trailer or Smart car?” He uses a landmark the vehicle ahead is passing, then counting the seconds until he reaches the same spot. “The usual count is four seconds,” writes Myron. “When I drive my motorhome, I increase that time to six or seven seconds because of the extra weight I’m carrying and the distance I want between me and the next guy.” Thanks, Myron!

Cure for “runaway” towels

Towels fall off towel bars in transit? Get some sticky-back Velcro tape and stick the prickly side up on the towel bar. Towels don’t run away

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

Amazon Deals of the Day!

Here are more than 8,000 pages of special deals, just for today. And the items just keep on changing. If you can’t find a great deal here on something you want, then, well, you must not need anything. If nothing else, it sure is fun to poke around here to see the incredible array of cool stuff that’s available today at bargain prices! Click here for today’s deals!

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

RV Trip Wizard

It really is like magic! RV trip planning made simple with this handy website. The site gives you the most RV-friendly routes and includes information like where to stop for propane and dump stations along the way.

33 best burger recipes

What says summer better than a juicy, charred burger? Food & Wine features 33 of their best burger recipes. You won’t want to pass these up!

CreativeLive

Feel like learning something new? CreativeLive offers thousands of online courses taught by industry experts.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Propane running low? This will tell you!

With this Dometic LPGC10 LP Gas Checker you can instantly monitor your LP tank’s level. It uses ultrasonic technology to tell you in just a few seconds how full – or empty – a propane tank is. It’s about the size of a writing pen and weighs less than an ounce, so it’s easy to store. For use on steel and aluminum liquid propane tanks. Learn more or order

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Two elderly men in a retirement village were sitting in the reading room and one said to the other, “How do you really feel? I mean, you’re 88 years old, how do you honestly feel?” The man replied: “Honestly, I feel like a new born baby. I’ve got no hair, no teeth, and I just wet myself.”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Associate editor: Deanna Tolliver. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.

ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com