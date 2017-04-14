RVer attractions: Low advertising budget equals low costs





By Bob Difley

Many RVers focus on the destination and forget the trip. Think of all the great attractions you pass when you have the blinders on barreling down the interstate.

Many of these attractions, whether scenic, historic, or of unique interest, are free, and since they would therefore not have big advertising budgets, like large commercial attractions, you can easily miss them.

It would be very easy, for instance, to miss the Luna Mimbres Museum in Deming, New Mexico, which you could sail right by on Interstate 10 on your way to Las Cruces. Run by volunteers with no advertising budget, the museum lives in the old 1916 National Guard Armory and has just about filled its 25,000 square feet documenting life in New Mexico from the early 1800s.

So, since you aren’t going to see lots of advertising, you have to find out about these attractions in another way. One good way is to ask at visitor centers, state welcome centers, chamber of commerce offices, federal agency offices (BLM, NFS, etc.), park entry stations, etc. You could otherwise miss a stunning scenic view or other site worth seeing — as well as missing out on free entertainment.

And often, when you are visiting smaller attractions or local museums that are in small towns or rural areas, they will let you stay overnight in their parking lot — especially when they know you are going to visit their attraction. Not a bad deal, both free camping and a cheap or free attraction.

You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

##RVT789