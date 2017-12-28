RVer needs help finding slideout’s manual override

Dear Gary,

We have a 27-foot Gulf Stream Streamlite trailer with a small slideout. The manual states that there is a manual override to retract the slideout in the event that the electric motor fails. We can’t locate the “emergency device” mentioned in the manual. We even had a technician look, with no luck. The motor is located in the middle of the sofa but there appears to be no access to it. Any thoughts? —John E.

Dear John,

The slideout motor used in the Streamlite brand is produced by Lippert, one of the largest providers of slideout mechanisms. All Lippert electric motors have an extended shaft with a cross pin that can be manipulated by hand to extend or retract a slide room manually. Some models may be equipped with a hex shaft, in which case a ¾-inch box end wrench can be used.

On your coach, below the sofa you’ll find a kick plate covered with a fabric. There will be two or more medallion-like decorative pieces on that kick plate. They pop off easily with a flat blade screwdriver and then you’ll see the attaching screws. Once you remove those screws, the kick plate will come off and you’ll have clear access to the slide motor.

Lippert ships a flexible adapter with each unit that can engage the shaft of the assembly in order to turn it by hand; probably the “emergency device” you mention. If you don’t have that adapter, one can probably be easily fashioned. I’m not sure which direction you rotate the shaft, but you’ll be able to tell once you start. Just be sure to only manipulate it by hand.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

##RVT826