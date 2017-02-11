Comments for RVers dodge a bullet from generator exhaust
Also, these devices have a ‘life’. I just replaced my last year in my trailer very similar to replacement of a smoke detector. Please refer to your manufacture of the device for when to replace.
Good advice. Several years ago we were camped in close quarters next to a MH whose exhaust was below our 5’er bedroom. Our CO detector went off. We had to vacate the camper and stay up quite a bit later than planned because even upon politely informing them, our less than considerate neighbors wouldn’t check their generator until they were done watching TV. Be considerate of others even when you’re with in the guidelines of the generator rules.
I am a new fifth wheel owner. Is it a good idea to have a humidifier, and if so can you give me recommended namebrand and size, how often you should run it when it is parked in the driveway much of the year, I read with concern about CO detection. My 2008 titanium has a generator added in the storage space under the bedroom. When I run it I keep both doors open to the storage area. I have a co detector but still feel concerned now that I have read your article. About its safety.
Our detector has been replaced twice. Why? Because it goes off in the middle of the night with loud shreiking. It is enough to wake the dead and campers 3 sites away. And…our 3 little terriers start barking and shaking uncontrollably. It’s interesting that the smoke detector must have a slightly different sound pitch because it does not affect the dogs the same. I have sought help and nothing worked. I gave up one night and cut the wire. Now we can sleep…it may be an eternal sleep, but that device is poorly designed and a huge nuisance. Campers did without those things for years, so I guess we’ll be rolling the dice until a manufacturer makes one that will work properly and has a pitch that doesn’t affect our dogs. BTW, we checked for the source of the CO and could find absolutely none. My only remaining guess is that our batteries possibly put off some form of CO (their within 4 feet of the detector underneath the RV ). And, to add insult, the CO “reset” button has never worked on any of the ones installed. I have to kill the power to the RV before it will shut off (all 3 we had). Safety should not be a design nuisance!
Don’t forget there’s also a propane detector. Get one and mount it low as propane is heavier than air.