RVer’s tractor gets attention in RV park





Larry Dexter can’t seem to get rid of this garden tractor no matter where he travels. The sign says, FOR SALE. Been sitting awhile but should start: $400.

Wherever he camps with his wife Judy, the tractor goes on display out front for all to see. It got my attention as I walked by. I told him I wouldn’t be buying it for $400. “I won’t even give you four dollars,” I said. Larry laughed.

Larry collects garden tractors — the kind you use to mow lawns. He and Judy are based in Warsaw, Mo, but travel by motorhome around the country where Larry can buy and sell the small tractors. He said he has 28 so far. — CW