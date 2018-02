At least half of RVtravel.com readers bring along a pet on their trips. Like humans, their little friends get hurt and sick. Have you ever had to rush your pet to a vet in a medical emergency? If so, did you know the location of the nearest vet or emergency clinic?

If you have had such an emergency, would you please leave a comment to let other pet owners know about your experience, and if you learned anything for next time?

The survey make take a few moments to load, so please stand by.