You are here
Home > Using Your RV > RVers' special interests > Hobbies > Astronomy for RVers > RVing to the stars – McDonald Observatory, West Texas

Comments for RVing to the stars – McDonald Observatory, West Texas

  • Thanks Chris for all of your articles on astronomy. These have really sparked my interest in this. Your articles complement rvtravel.com so well.

    Reply

    • That is good to hear Norm, I know it is a bit of a niche subject but I am hopeful that at least some subscribers are intrigued by the subject and get some enjoyment out of the effort. Keep looking up!

      Reply

  • I really enjoy your contributions to the RV Travel Newsletter. I subscribe to McDonald Observatory for monthly night sky highlight emails. We are doing a cross country trip and plan to stop there. Your description and visiting tips have us very excited! Thank you.

    Reply

    • Thank you Jan, I really enjoyed my trip to this observatory and the entire area. I am sure you will too. Safe travels!

      Reply

  • So sorry to learn about the necessity of planning ahead to get the most out of a visit to the Macdonald Observatory. I can’t wait to go, so i’ll have to change my ways. If you want to settle down, Chris, a park in Benson has an observatory one site and sometimes is looking for a resident astronomer.

    Reply

    • This is very interesting to me Bob, I am contacting them today to check it out. Since I am looking for a winter home now I hope they will contact me. Thank you for the information.

      Reply

    • Leave a Comment

    RV Travel © 2017