Comments for RVing to the stars – McDonald Observatory, West Texas
That is good to hear Norm, I know it is a bit of a niche subject but I am hopeful that at least some subscribers are intrigued by the subject and get some enjoyment out of the effort. Keep looking up!
I really enjoy your contributions to the RV Travel Newsletter. I subscribe to McDonald Observatory for monthly night sky highlight emails. We are doing a cross country trip and plan to stop there. Your description and visiting tips have us very excited! Thank you.
Thank you Jan, I really enjoyed my trip to this observatory and the entire area. I am sure you will too. Safe travels!
So sorry to learn about the necessity of planning ahead to get the most out of a visit to the Macdonald Observatory. I can’t wait to go, so i’ll have to change my ways. If you want to settle down, Chris, a park in Benson has an observatory one site and sometimes is looking for a resident astronomer.
This is very interesting to me Bob, I am contacting them today to check it out. Since I am looking for a winter home now I hope they will contact me. Thank you for the information.
Thanks Chris for all of your articles on astronomy. These have really sparked my interest in this. Your articles complement rvtravel.com so well.