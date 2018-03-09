RV News for March 3–9, 2018

Return to RV Travel Issue 836.

Camp Verde, Ariz., town councilors have given rezoning approval for a 425-site RV park on 67 acres in the town. Called the Redmoon RV Resort, the “high-end” resort, if it receives other required permits, will be built northwest of the SR 260/Interstate 17 interchange – possibly opening by year-end.

Fun with New York State Park statistics: Park users, 2017: 67 million – a considerable increase, about a million more visitors each year. Number of employees: 1,789 full-time; 4,500 seasonal – largely stagnant. Operating budget? No increase in five years. Source: saratogian.com

The Forest Service has announced plans for changes at campgrounds in Missouri’s Mark Twain National Forest. The campground at the Red Bluff Recreation Area near Davisville lies in a 100-year floodplain and is frequently hit by flash floods. The Service says it has partnered with the Federal Highways Administration and together they will relocate a large number of campsites to higher ground. In the end, some 40 to 63 new sites will be built. Road work could begin this summer, with campsite construction possibly occurring in stages that could easily last more than a year.

High winds blasted down trees and power lines, forcing the closure of Prince William Forest Park in Triangle, Va. The National Park Service says the park will remain closed for two to three weeks as crews work to reopen the most-used sections of the park first. The RV campground on Route 234 is still open, with some areas closed due to damage. Gusts at 60 miles per hour blasted at least 500 trees over roads in the park.

Have you seen this wanted RVing couple? San Angelo, Texas, police are looking for Ramon Ricardo Garcia, 58, and Debra Lee Garcia, 60, wanted as suspects in an elder-abuse case that resulted in the death of a 77-year-old woman in 2015. The couple was most recently thought to be seen in northeast Colorado, and in the Colorado Springs area. They evidently boondock, often near – but outside of – state parks. Authorities believe they take this tack to avoid showing their ID. Ramon Ricardo Garcia, Hispanic male, 5’8”, 245 lbs., brown hair, hazel eyes, tattoo upper left arm. Debra Lee Garcia, Hispanic female, 5’5”, 112 lbs., brown hair, brown eyes. Their motorhome may be similar in color to the stock photo – 1989 or early model 1990 Econoline Cutaway (cream/light-colored with gray and red stripe). Seen ’em? Report ’em! Contact Detective Jake Russell (325) 659-8016 or call local police. To remain anonymous, send a tip online here or text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts. Source: San Angelo Police Department.

Oregon’s state parks pumped more than a million dollars into the state’s economy in 2016, supporting 16,000 full-time jobs. The Beaver State’s parks had 54 million visits through the period.

The fight over a proposed RV park in Jacksonport, Wis., is far from over. A standing-room-only crowd took over the Town Hall this week, and most stayed for the entire three-hour consideration. At stake: a 130-site park on Highway 57 which has been approved by the town’s planning commission and the county’s planning committee, and favored by the town board. But opposers have filed an appeal of the planning group’s approval and were on hand to call down the proposal. Traffic issues, property values, “smoke from 130 campfires,” and “extremely dangerous” chemicals in the septic system were just a few of the complaints aired at the meeting. With all heard, the town board voted to send its favorable recommendation to those hearing the appeal. It could be as late as May before the appeal is taken up.

Kentucky’s John James Audubon State Park won’t be open this year. The park will become a temporary staging ground for construction equipment working on the nearby Scenic Lake Dam. The dam has been classified as a “high hazard” dam, and crews will be reinforcing it and adding a spillway to alleviate some of the danger. Those with reservations for the campground will be getting refunds from the state.

More places to RV in Iowa are on the way – provided you can wait a couple of years. Scott County officials are in the preliminary planning stages of design work for a new $1.5 million campground at Scott County Park that will boast 48 full-hookup sites. “Work is expected to take a couple of years,” reports a local paper.

More campground hosts are needed for Indiana’s state parks, forests and recreation areas. A free site is offered in exchange for duties. You can learn more here. An application is required to apply – find it here (about halfway down the page).

When a few people in Morris Township, Penn., started living in RVs, supervisors proposed cracking down by tightening the thumb-screws on all RV regulations. In February they advertised the proposed amendments – and this month, they scuttled the entire RV ordinance. The backlash from locals who came in droves to the supervisor’s meeting convinced the elected officials to deal with individual problems directly, rather than penalizing a group. No more RV ordinance at all – officials will use zoning ordinances to deal with the few problems that come up.

A request to create an RV park in Greenville, Texas, has hit the skids – and can’t be brought up again for a year, thanks to a city council vote. Tim Ryan and Ruth Whitely asked for a conditional use permit to build their park along Interstate 30. Council members opened the matter to the public, and many objected to the plan. Councilors voted 4–2 against it, the majority saying they had qualms about differences in how the matter was presented at the meeting versus what they’d heard from the local zoning board. Had they tabled the matter and returned it to the zoning board for clarification, the developers could have brought it back – but with the “kill” vote, they’ll have to wait a year to come back with the request.

Self-driving trucks are a reality in Arizona. If you drive the Interstate 40 corridor across the Grand Canyon State, you may well have driven alongside of one – but you probably didn’t recognize it. At this point, Uber Technologies says its self-driving semi trucks have a man behind the wheel, but looks to a time when that won’t be necessary. Uber uses the port of entry at Topock, Ariz., as a switching point where loads are transferred from the automated rigs to standard “driven by a human” rig.

The woodsman will, indeed, spare that tree – at least in West Virginia State Parks. A proposed bill that would have allowed commercial logging in the state’s parks to help pay for parks repairs and maintenance had been out on a limb in the view of many. But the measure became so much dead wood when it couldn’t get out of a senate committee in time to meet the deadline for house consideration.

A vehicle fire closed down Peart Road in Casa Grande, Ariz., for about 30 minutes Tuesday morning as firefighters put out the blaze. The car was being towed by a motorhome as passers-by honked and pointed, warning the driver of the RV of the fire. Off-duty Casa Grande engineer firefighter Byron Mays came upon the scene and helped unhitch the car and used a fire extinguisher until the fire department arrived. No injuries were reported. The car appeared to be a total loss. No report on cause. Source: pinalcentral.com

Police in Baja California, Mexico, have arrested the man they feel is responsible for the hammer-killing of a 75-year-old RVer from the United States. Charles Lewis Crabtree was found dead near his RV at an RV park in the seaside Mexican community of Bahía de los Ángeles on January 8. Now Mexican officials say a 28-year-old man, only identified as “Gabriel N.,” has been arrested in the case. They list no motive for the killing. A judge will determine if there is enough evidence to bind over the suspect for trial.

In a move that may have required a certain amount of faith, Plainfield Township, Mich., officials have agreed to pay $950,000 for an 83-acre campground that was under water, literally, when the deal was struck. Operated for some 55 years as the Grand Rogue Campground, the township will add it to its park system properties.

King County (Wash.) Superior Court Judge Catherine Shaffer ruled March 2 that the city of Seattle violated the constitutional rights of a homeless man by towing his vehicle residence and charging him high rates to retrieve the vehicle and his personal belongings. The court also found that because the plaintiff, Steven Long, had used his vehicle as a residence, the city also violated a Washington state law that protects conventional homeowners when it required Long to sign a payment plan to release his property, using his home as collateral on a debt. Judge Shaffer voided the payment plan for the tow and impound fees and ordered the Municipal Court to refund any payments Long had already made. The ruling could have far-reaching implications for people living in their vehicles across the country. The city will appeal the ruling. Source: realchangenews.org

Portland, Oregon’s John Phillip Maher figured he could help the city and make a buck at the same time. His plan was to dismantle derelict RVs and sell the scrap. But after he fought with Portland officials when they told him he needed a dismantler’s license, he simply dumped 11 RV hulks on Portland streets. Now the 55-year-old has heard his sentence: a 25-day stint in jail, reimburse the city $7,500 for the cost of hauling the hulks away, and 88 hours of trash collecting, eight hours for every RV he dumped.

Rescue personnel on Vashon Island, Wash., were called to a “child CPR in progress,” but on arrival were a bit puzzled. Not only was there a pediatric patient outside a travel trailer, but two more – one of them, the mother, showing signs of lethargy and confusion. With all three in trouble, medics started sniffing for a cause. They found it inside – carbon monoxide levels unsafe for anyone to be in the RV. Turns out the family had been using an on-board generator and exhaust fumes had leaked into the rig. The mother couldn’t wake up her 2-year-old, and feeling ill herself, got everybody outside to safety.

