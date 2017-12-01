In all the counties near LA with which I’m familiar this is illegal. It also gives a terrible black eye to the legitimate RV community. Why isn’t this guy in jail? Who really thinks the homeless are going to call the pump service to empty their tanks? This is appalling. I don’t pretend to know the answer to the homeless problem, but this sure isn’t it. Reply
In all the counties near LA with which I’m familiar this is illegal. It also gives a terrible black eye to the legitimate RV community. Why isn’t this guy in jail? Who really thinks the homeless are going to call the pump service to empty their tanks? This is appalling. I don’t pretend to know the answer to the homeless problem, but this sure isn’t it.