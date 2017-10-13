RVs without slide-toppers: do they leak?

By Chuck Woodbury

I was talking to my neighbor in the RV park. He’s a traveling nurse on his way from his last assignment in Cooperstown, New York, to his next one near Atlanta. After talking about what it’s like to be a traveling nurse (good, with lots of job opportunities), the discussion turned to RVs.

The subject of slide-out toppers came up. Slide out toppers, if you do not know, are like awnings that cover your RV’s slideouts to keep out water and debris. His Montana Fifth Wheel does not have toppers. My motorhome does. So this is not a topic I have thought about much.

He said that when it’s raining or has been raining, he needs to get up on his roof to clean the top of his slides. He uses a towel to remove as much water as he can. “If I don’t, water drips in to the RV,” he said.

That sounds like a bad thing to me. The last thing I want in my RV is water, except in the sinks and shower. I’m pretty sure you feel the same.

But now I’m curious: If your RV DOES NOT HAVE side toppers does rain water seep in when you pull in the slides? Please respond to the survey below and feel free to leave a comment.

REMEMBER: Only answer if your RV DOES NOT have slide toppers.