Comments for RVs without slideout toppers: Do they leak?
I have a topper on my bedroom slide because it goes straight in without tilting, but I don’t have toppers on my other 2 slides because they tilt slightly as they come in & water drains off.
Our 2016 Silverback does not have slide toppers on two of its slides due to the cathedral ceilings. We need to remove debris and water from the tops before retracting or we will get a dribble of water wetting the carpet.
George..I have brand new keystone..it does a great job of keeping the water out..almost..there is a little left on the top surface when the slide is brought in..either wipe up with towel or let air dry..moisture is inside ..even if its just a little..will start things to mold then rot..the rubber seal is good but I will be putting a topper over my slide..have also found pine needles inside from the slide top..thin items will go under..
The problem was not when retracting slides, however. The water somehow seeped in, invisibly, and rotted out the floors in the three slides.