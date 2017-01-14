Comments for RVtravel.com editor video message for Jan. 14, 2017
Chuck, I respect and admire people who can occupy a small space without leaving it for days or longer. I’m not one of those. I can live in a small space such as a minivan, but the world has to be available. Doing that with another person trapped in the same space would be worse for both of us. I’m a nice person and so is, for example, my wife, but not that nice.
I agree with Billy. NASA (National Aeronautics and Space Administration) somehow got hijacked by a climate change agenda and lost its way.
All things considered, we, the USA cannot even travel to the ISS because our space program has lost its focus. NASA publishes more on climate change than getting back to its intended mission. I agree man has the ability, but at what cost. Make it a joint objective with private industry. But currently, we have to much debt @20 trillion to be spending too much on Mars in the short term.