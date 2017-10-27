RVtravel.com making progress promoting RVers’ rights

From editor Chuck Woodbury

Dear Reader,

We at RVtravel.com continue to do all we can to spread the word on important issues affecting RVers, those that are ignored by other periodicals or websites with influence. Our main focus is alerting the mainstream media to these issues, forcing the profit-obsessed executives in the RV industry to take notice and do something.

OUR CONCERNS

•The sad state of the quality of RVs leaving factories.

•The soon to-be-a-crisis of finding a campsite in an RV park without making reservations far in advance.

•The lack of lemon laws in most states protecting RVers from bad rigs (and there are plenty of them on dealer lots right now, major heartaches for someone to buy.

The letter I posted in last week’s newsletter that I sent to James Ashurst, RVIA’s senior vice-president of marketing communications and his response was covered by the two largest periodicals (online and off) in the RV industry, RV Business and Woodall’s Campground Management. This is good: it likely alerted many industry people to the problems you and I face. This exposure represents progress in our ongoing mission to affect positive change.

AND I MUST REPEAT AGAIN that the Recreation Vehicle Industry Association (RVIA) is not looking out for you and me, only its members — about 99 percent of all RV manufacturers. Below is the RVIA’s banner atop its Facebook page. You can clearly where its loyalty lies — certainly not with you and me! The sad truth is that no significant RV organization or other group is looking out for us! RVtravel.com is the only voice, which seems incredible when you consider there are nine million RVers rolling around our great country (plus our best friends in Canada).

