I find the quality of the KOA’s to be hit or miss just like a lot of other campgrounds. We spent our first extended trip this Summer. We stayed in koa about 5 or 6 times. KOA in Santa Fe was very nice . We camped right next to the dog park which is great for us as we travel with two dog. Twin Mt KOA in NH was noisy, and had very tiny spaces. The hiway ran right beside the camping area and there was major construction going on with huge machines charging in and out of the camp ground.
Some KOA’s are great and some are not so great. It depends on each independent owner as to how good or not so good each park is. Most are too expensive for what you get. KOA’s in high tourist areas are very expensive.
I too am NOT a fan of KOA. In fact I’m staying in one right now. I need to get my KOA Map out and mark this one as DO NOT RETURN. Very OLD and run down. Hard to maneuver on the roads and the sites are very short and will not accommodate a large 5th wheel and tow vehicle.
Here is a poll idea for you, if it doesn’t affect your writing this newsletter. Put out a Poll asking peoples OPINIONS of the KOA Campgrounds around the country! Would be very good to have a comment section too. Just a thought.
