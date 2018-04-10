Most RVers and other campers respect nature, the environment, and other people.
But check out the mess one group of slob-campers left after a weekend of camping in Arizona’s Prescott National Forest. Forest Service personnel who had to clean up the mess snapped these photos, which were posted to Twitter. They slammed those responsible for not picking up after themselves. “OK. Glad we convinced you to use an ashtray, but did you really have to leave this mess for us to pick up?” the tweet said.
RV Travel is happy to nominate those responsible for this mess our Slob Campers of the Week.
8 thoughts on “RVtravel.com’s ‘Camper Slobs of the Week’”
That’s just terrible! I hope the bill gets their attention, but if they are truly wandering homeless, will it even get to them? This ruins it for the rest of us.
This makes me nauseous to see! Stuff like this is what gives me NO hope for humanity – worthless slobs – seriously! Just worthless. 🙁
They weren’t campers/rv’ers-they are the homeless on wheels & we’re seeing more of that everyday.
Do you really think they were ‘camping’ … ?? Look at the debris. This is a disassembled camper/trailer. Can’t imagine much of anything was left of the unit itself. BUT, we have seen real camping messes that were left behind by those who DID camp in the location.
In one case in California, the Park Patrol did take pics and they told us they have the license number of the vehicle and a bill would be sent to the registered owner.
They should issue an arrest warrant for those who are responsible for the mess! I don’t think a bill will get their attention like a few days in jail would! 🙁
As the Man
Said you cannot fix STUPID.
Amen!
you cannot fix stupid, not even with duct tape and bailing wire