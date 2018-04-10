RVtravel.com’s ‘Camper Slobs of the Week’



Most RVers and other campers respect nature, the environment, and other people.

But check out the mess one group of slob-campers left after a weekend of camping in Arizona’s Prescott National Forest. Forest Service personnel who had to clean up the mess snapped these photos, which were posted to Twitter. They slammed those responsible for not picking up after themselves. “OK. Glad we convinced you to use an ashtray, but did you really have to leave this mess for us to pick up?” the tweet said.

RV Travel is happy to nominate those responsible for this mess our Slob Campers of the Week.