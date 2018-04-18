Safety issue? RVer’s door locks randomly, leaving him trapped inside

Dear Chuck,

While watching the NASCAR Bristol race, the TV commentators were making fun of Bubba Wallace (a young rookie driver) because he found himself locked in his RV when the drivers were told to return to their cars. Seems he was unable to get the RV door to open from the inside and had to bail out the emergency hatch in the bathroom. He was somewhat ridiculed for not knowing how to release the deadbolt from the inside.

I own a 2013 Fleetwood Providence 43M, purchased new in 2012, and I can tell you that I have been locked inside that RV five times since purchasing it; the most recent time was when we traveled to Kerrville to attend your “Meet & Greet”. Fortunately a fellow camper eventually walked by the front of the rig and we handed him the keys out the window and he let us out. On another occasion a younger guest had to jump out of the driver’s side window and unlock the passenger door.

The dealer and Fleetwood have been zero help with this random problem, which so far happens randomly when the electric door lock is used. NO AMOUNT OF TUGGING OR YANKING OR MANIPULATION OF THE TWO INSIDE MANUAL LEVERS WILL RELEASE THE LOCK WHEN THIS HAPPENS. Only the key from the outside will open the door. —Randy Haefli

Dear Randy,

That sounds like a very serious safety issue. What if a fire broke out and you needed a fast getaway? I’m curious to learn if other readers have experienced this problem. (Please leave a comment if that’s you). —Chuck