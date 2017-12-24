Salem, Wildwood trailers recalled for wrong placard

Forest River is recalling some 2018 Salem and Wildwood trailers. The Federal placard on the vehicles incorrectly states that the trailers are equipped with ST215/75R15 load range D tires, however, the installed tires are size ST205/75R15 load range D. As such, the vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 110, “Tire Selection and Rims,” and these vehicles fail to comply with the requirements of 49 CFR Part 567, “Certification.”
Forest River will notify owners and provide corrected Federal Placards, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 8, 2018. Owners may contact Forest River customer service at 1-574-848-1335. Forest River’s number for this recall is 05-0595.