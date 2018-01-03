Satellite dish may fly off motorhome roofs, forcing recalls

REV Recreation Group (REV) is recalling certain 2018 Fleetwood Axon, Bounder, Flair, Southwind, Pace Arrow and Pace Arrow LXE motorhomes, and 2018 Holiday Rambler Navigator, Navigator XE, Reno, Vacationer, and Vacationer XE motorhomes. The satellite dish on these vehicles may detach from the roof while driving and become a road hazard.

The RVs affected are Class A motorhomes equipped with a King Tailgater satellite dish. A composite material was substituted for luan plywood, which was out of stock at the time of production. The composite material was used on the roof structure anchoring the satellite.

REV will notify owners, and dealers will re-secure the satellite dish to the roof with a metal reinforcement, free of charge. The recall is expected to begin February 9, 2018. Owners may contact REV customer service at 1-800-509-3417. REV’s number for this recall is 171208REV.

Here’s the list of the recalls involved: