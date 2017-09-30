Comments for Save a damaging rear-end collision with Superbumper
Mr. Mohr informs me my SuperBumper version (with the tow ball) has gone out of production… SpareBumper (no ball), a plate version, etc. still going strong.
Its the chrome one, not the black painted one.
I have a superbumper and it has rust all over it. I don’t know if they all do or I just have a bad one.
I’d say anything that’s steel CAN rust… Mine is about 7 salty NY winters old in the video, so you can compare to yours. If it’s rusting excessively early, Mohr will probably help you out.
I’m not sure if the inner metal is any different in the chromed version (probably not). There are many ways to remove surface rust (my favorite being soaking in plain old white vinegar!), at which point you can paint your SB with new chrome, black, or even body-color-matching paint. If you want the best treatment, you can have it powder-coated or electro-chemically chromed again, but I suspect repainting is going to be the most feasible. The tongue and steps on my trailer rust like SOBs as well, so I just keep a can of Rustoleum handy and hit them every few months “good as new.”.
Great product. Have used one on my truck for 10 years or so. Several bumps as evidenced by other cars paint on it from parking lot encounters. No crashes yet. Have since moved it to my new Class B motorhome, and looking at buying another one.