Comments for How to save every drop of “get warm” water
I like this idea, but with our fully enclosed tanks I’m not sure how I could access the fresh water tank. I guess I’m one of the “faint of heart”. Ha.
Looks great, although I’d put some kind of cap on it to seal it up when not in use.
I agree with the cap requirement – soap/body backspatter would get in, and girls with long hair splash shampoo everywhere it seems.
Otherwise, awesome writeup!
Too many people with short horizons.
Saw a system with same results don with a return valve on the hot side of the sink back down to the tank, ie it was a closed system, just turned the valve one way and the hot water ran into the bath sink and the other way it was returned to the fresh water tank, count 18 seconds and turn the valve back to the sink and you have saved the “warmish” water. I saw this in a 1978 Newell that was owned by the most innovative full timers I had ever met. He had used the bath sink as his valve placement as it was after the hot water “T” for the shower, at the furthest point from his water heater and only a few feet past the shower “T”. A fully closed system so no shower water contamination!
Here is a well designed system that accomplishes the same thing. I haven’t installed one, but if we still dry camped as much as we used to I would. http://www.aquaviewinc.com/rv/
Speaking of warm water … we had for a brief time a 1978 Execurive that used a hot water hose tapped from the engine heater hose to wrap around the hot water heater tank … thus heating the water in the tank through convection. Looked like a factory install and worked great! … Hot water available as soon as you parked. Has anyone seen this setup available aftermarket?
Too much potential for contamination.