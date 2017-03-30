Secret alien spy post in my backyard?







By Chuck Woodbury

I was poking around on Google Maps this morning when I saw this oval shaped object. My RV park is in the top right corner. Look down from there to the left and you will see what I am talking about. It’s all by itself at the end of a dead end road.

Now, to the right, is a closer look. Does this look like some kind of futuristic structure? Maybe something do with outer space? Or spying? A missile silo, maybe? A giant laser beam weapon? It looked just plain weird to me as I stared at it.

It wouldn’t be so unusual for something mysterious to be here: Area 51, famous for its UFO activities, is not far away.

Well, the truth is, after asking around, I learned it’s a domed water storage tank. According to one long time local resident, there are others in the area, all storing well water.

The black you see is the shadow of the dome.

Anyway, pretty weird looking, but interesting.