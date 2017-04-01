Why is there an increasing number of rude, self centered, uncaring people? We ‘re rapidly losing people skills and even awareness of people as we spend more and more of our life starring at computer and phone screen, shop and buy on line, self check outs and gas stations, business robo answerers, drive-through banks so we don’t even interact with people waiting to use the outside auto teller, self driven taxis so we don’t even h talk to a driver, and you can add many more to that lisr. once upon a time ago I was a member of a cartooning organization and we met one for some month and had a great time but slowly people just became tired of of what they may have seen as an inconvenience in order to driving somewhere .. when they can pick up the phone and entertain themselves. So… clubs and groups of all kinds are dwindling. Truthfully, we have to make an effort to get out somewhere and actually interact with people. Oh… and getting back to RV’s… They have become so pleasant and filled with amenities inside that going outside of your RV in a campground almost isn’t even necessary anymore. Reply
