See the Redwoods, for free!

We’re all busy planning our 2018 RV adventures and deciding which route we’ll take. Has it been a while since you’ve visited the Redwoods? Planning a trip with the kids or grandkids and want to show them something amazing? Visit the Redwoods!

To celebrate 100 years of California’s regal Redwood forests, California State Parks has partnered with Save the Redwoods League for free day-use admission to Redwood state parks.

On the second Saturday of each month in 2018, over 40 state parks will be free for wandering and gazing at the majestic giants. Sam Hodder, president of Save the Redwoods League says, “We invite you to stand under the world’s tallest living creatures – the most powerful forest in the fight against climate change – and learn why we are working so hard to protect and restore it. We are celebrating our 100th birthday in the redwood parks, and we want you to join us!” The nonprofit says their goal is to “reconnect the people of California with these magnificent natural legacies, to inspire visitors with the beauty and power of the redwoods, and to celebrate Save the Redwoods League’s 100-year conservation legacy.”

To learn more and to get your day-use passes click here.

Unsure of where to go first? Check out this helpful guide to enjoy your visit.