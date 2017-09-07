I actually arrange our sewer hose like #2 with a droop near the city connection. That acts like a trap that fills with liquid and prevents sewer gas from the city system backing up in my unit. We normally have the valves closed on both grey and black, but old habits die hard and sometimes the grey is open. That could have been my hose in the photo except the coach colors are wrong. Reply
